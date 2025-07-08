This Summer’s Best Going-Out Top Is A Bikini

The time for less clothing, more skin is now. It’s scorching, and after defining the requirements for horny-girl summer dressing, we’re here to expound on one particular styling hack of the hottest minute. A bikini top is the essential for late-night partying, as confirmed by many of our faves this year (and many a city girl for years before that).

The first it girl to wear it this year (obviously, not the first person to wear it ever) outside of the pool was Lorde, as she started teasing her Virgin era and released the “What Was That” video wearing a white button-down, Balenciaga jeans, and a metallic triangle bikini top. It was mannish yet sexy, and felt ready for both a 2 a.m. start in the East Village or a dip at Riis. Shortly after, it was in Alexa Chung’s Burberry campaign, and then seen on Charli XCX and even Kylie Jenner whilst she vacationed in Tuscany.

This is not a new concept, as city dwellers participating in social outings when a heat wave have struck tend to turn to triangle-shaped bikinis for a bit more breathability. Leah McCarthy just confirmed her Baobab collaboration does exceptionally well under the midafternoon city sun — the material absorbs sweat while also wicking it away. But it’s felt more relevant than ever this year, with various ways to tap into the simplicity and ease of slipping on a swim top and throwing things on top.

So, about those “things on top,” how do you make swim feel at home in the city? We’re drawn to Chung’s take on it — both in her Burberry checks and her black triangle bra that give off the similar effect — for a more mature feel, complete with a baby cardigan and printed pants. Jenner also inspired a matchy-matchy moment, scarf and all, and grounded the look with a solid pant. For a night that starts well after midnight, however, do as Charli does and wear nothing over it as to avoid sweating through unnecessary layers.