Britney Spears & Balenciaga Team Up On Exclusive Merch & A Playlist

The current landscape of pop releases has our heads spinning as we try to keep up with newness from Addison Rae, Miley Cyrus, Lorde, and Sabrina Carpenter. The ultimate queen of pop is back, however, to remind us who the blueprint is. Britney Spears is Balenciaga’s newest muse and object of merch-related fascination, and for their Spring 2026 collection, she is releasing collectibles and curating a playlist.

Ms. Spears’ most iconic photographs shot by Rankin and Steven Klein are strewn across T-shirts, a flag, muscle tanks, and studded hats, just in time for Pride. The accompanying playlist curated by Spears features two remixes of her most infamous songs from the brand’s Summer 2025 runway — “Gimme More” and “Oops.. I Did It Again!,” reworked by BFRND, Demna’s husband and creative partner — plus dance-floor classics from Whitney Houston and Janet Jackson.

“I have always loved fashion and was so honored and excited Balenciaga and Demna chose to collaborate with me on Demna’s last collection with the House,” says Spears via press release. “I hope my fans love it as much as I do! These are some of my favorite images from such an amazing time in my career and life, and I’m so excited to share it with everyone.” Fans of Demna’s will also recognize Easter eggs to past collections, including the signature off-the-shoulder red bomber from his very first Balenciaga runway show to the exaggerated multilayer anoraks from Winter 2018.

The two BFRND remixes are available for streaming now on the aptly titled BRITNEY4EVER (BFRND Remixes), so make haste and add them to your walking playlists, stat. The Britney merch collection — which joins the ranks of Balenciaga merch featuring Isabelle Huppert and Nicole Kidman — is available for preorder on balenciaga.com, so fly your Britney freak flag come July when orders ship.