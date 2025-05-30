On “Fame Is A Gun,” Addison Rae Loves To Be Hated

Addison Rae used to live that life Von Dutch; now, she’s living for the spotlight. On her latest single, “Fame Is A Gun,” Rae contends with her desire to be famous — and the consequences that may follow.

Though most celebrities would probably prefer to tune out the public’s opinion, Rae invites the listener to comment on her persona in the opening line:

Tell me who I am / Do I provoke you with my tone of innocence? / Don’t ask too many questions / That is my one suggestion

She seems to hint at her time as a TikTok dancer-turned-hype-house-creator in the next line, saying she “knew from the start” that it wasn’t enough to satisfy her quest for fame. “I always wanted more,” she sings, an admission that’s evident in the photo of a toddler-sized Rae stepping into her diva-dom that serves as the single artwork.

As we reach the chorus, Rae recognizes that in order to turn her pop-star dream into reality, she’ll have to lean into the performance that’s expected of her — even if it means putting herself (or her reputation) in danger:

Fame is a gun and I point it blind / Crash and burn, girl / Baby swallow it dry / You got a front-row seat and I / I got a taste of the glamorous life

The second verse is much more assured, as Rae tells fans she’s here to stay and will do whatever it takes to “go down in history.” She’s not afraid of the challenges that come with fame — in fact, she welcomes them. “And when you shame me, it makes me want it more,” she muses, almost taunting the audience to do their worst.

While Rae isn’t one to delete a nasty comment, it’s clear that her ultimate goal is to be adored. On the bridge she informs the listener that “Nothing makes me feel as good / As being loved by you,” which reads more as a plea to fans to help her stay famous forever than a genuine acknowledgement of their support.

“Fame Is A Gun” is the fourth single off Rae’s upcoming album Addison, out June 6.