Addison Rae's "Headphones On" Lyrics, Explained

There’s a lot of stuff you can hide with a catchy pop hook. After giving into her entrancing desires on the first few singles from her debut album, Addison Rae is diving deeper to tap into her more complex emotions on the confessional new release “Headphones On.” While the midtempo groove builds upon Rae’s familiar hypnotizing synth sound, its lyrics stand out as the singer’s most starkly personal revelations yet.

The bouncy trance relishes in the oh-so-relatable feeling of escaping into music to forget about life’s struggles. In the chorus, Rae details her coping mechanism when she needs to block out the world:

Guess I gotta accept the pain / Need a cigarette to make me feel better / Every good thing comes my way / So I still get dolled up / Guess I gotta accept the pain / Need a cigarette to make me feel better / Every good thing comes my way / So I put my headphones on / Listen to my favorite song

While Rae is able to briefly suppress her heartache in the chorus, she is forced to face the negative thoughts that plague her in the song’s verses. In particular, Rae brings up her parents’ highly publicized divorce in 2022, as well as the fleeting nature of being an It girl.

Wish my mom and dad could have been in lovе / Guess some things werеn't meant to last forever / I compare my life to the new it girl / Jealousy's a rip tide, it pulls me under

Bella Newman

Throughout “Headphones On,” Rae continues the watery references that she first leaned into on “Aquamarine.” In addition to the riptide line, Rae sings about “soaking up the rain,” tells herself to “cut the tears,” and comes to the conclusion that “life's no fun through clear waters.”

The latest single arrives just a few days after Rae confirmed her debut album will be released on June 6 during a surprise Coachella appearance.