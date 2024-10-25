Addison Rae's "Aquamarine" Lyrics, Explained

Addison Rae has just released a literal siren song with her new single “Aquamarine.” As the name suggests, the ethereal pop groove pulsates from the depths of the ocean, inviting listeners to dive into an underseas adventure.

Of course, it wouldn’t truly be an Addison Rae release without some cheeky, flirtatious lyrics. “The world is my oyster, baby, come touch the pearl,” she sings in the first verse. “Aquamarine, honey, dive into me,” she continues in the shimmering chorus.

Rae also includes a nod to Titanic in the second verse: “Heart of the Ocean around my neck / I don't have to say it, you know what's next.” The mention of the Heart of the Ocean necklace may also be a wink to Rae’s musical idol, Britney Spears. Famously, Spears included the Heart of the Ocean in her “Oops... I Did It Again” music video.

The overall message of “Aquamarine,” though, is Rae’s self-discovery. “I’m transforming and realigning,” the singer coos. “I’m not hiding anymore / I won’t hide.” The song ends with a powerful declaration: “I’m free.”

Lexee Smith

“Aquamarine” is Rae’s second single of 2024, following the viral success of “Diet Pepsi.” It’s presumed that these two releases will be on a not-yet-announced debut album.

In 2023, Rae made a splash with the release of her first EP AR, which was comprised of leaked tracks that were originally meant to be on a scrapped record. She referred to the project as her “lost album” because she wasn’t able to put out the songs in the way she initially intended. But now, it sounds like Rae is finally in control of her music and is gearing up to finally put out a proper debut album.