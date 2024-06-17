TikTok star-turned pop-princess Addison Rae recently appeared on Charli XCX’s A.G. Cook-assisted remix for “Von Dutch” and joined the Brat singer onstage for the track’s debut performance in Los Angeles. But, as the 23-year-old revealed in a new Instagram post, she’s been hard at work on a lot more.

In a clip posted June 16, the “2 Die 4” singer teased a snippet of a trance-like banger with a dance vibe, juxtaposed with a video of her underwater in a black bikini and blue high heels. “Give me you,” she sings in an alluring and high-pitched whisper. The preview is less than a minute long, but it already sounds like a bop.

The track will be Rae’s first release since her debut EP AR dropped in Aug. 2023. The project marked her first foray into working with Charli, who co-wrote and appeared on “2 Die 4.” With the co-sign of the Brat pop prodigy, Rae is certainly primed for an even bigger new era of music, and it’s a relationship she does not take for granted. “[Charli,] you are one of the most inspiring, contagious, beautiful, magnetic people I know,” she wrote in an Instagram post after their June 15 performance. “You’ve been unbelievably generous and humble and kind, even when you have no reason to be.” (Previously, Charli called Rae an eloquent songwriter, saying that she’s “beyond impressed by her work ethic and determination to learn.”)

The sonic tease and her synergy with Charli is even more exciting, considering Rae’s been hinting at new music since before her first project properly debuted. “I think I know myself now, and I know what I want to do, and I know where I want to go, and to have full control over doing it exactly how I envision it,” she told Vogue in 2023. “I wanted this EP to be the end note to the past few years and a stepping stone forward in my career.”

But for now, the singer and dancer is staying tight-lipped; the only additional context she gave for the mysterious clip was a mermaid emoji.