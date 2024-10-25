Addison Rae’s Street-Style Evolution In 23 Photos

While it may feel like we’ve known pop ingenue Addison Rae for a lifetime, she only joined TikTok in July 2019. Quickly after joining, she gained millions and millions of followers for her infectious smile and trendy dances. But bopping and Hype House-ing will only take you so far, and she realized she had to move onto bigger and better things. After releasing her first single “Obsessed” in 2021 and entertaining a The Substance-like friendship with Kourtney Kardashian, she reinvented herself again and moved towards the esoteric and indie. She nows moves in the orbit of Charli xcx, A.G. Cook, and is making a new name for herself as pop’s most exciting new act.

Her style, like her journey, is winding and represents a woman coming into her own — and moving from Louisiana to Los Angeles, where vintage tees and odd hats were waiting for Rae to come style them in very Britney ways. In honor of her second single, “Aquamarine,” releasing Oct. 25, we took a look back at Rae’s style journey, mostly through the lens of her lunch ‘fits to go to All Time in Los Feliz. From her logo-mania TikTok days to her current, more eccentric style that involves discordant accessorizing and pop music references, she’s always been an individual. Keep scrolling to see how she’s blossomed in the last four years.

July 2020 Wil R/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images The Hype House graduate was still very into mixing patterns and backwards hats.

March 2021 London Entertainment/Shutterstock The country-lite aesthetic got to our girl. This Reformation derss and Toga boots scream rodeo.

June 2021 Diggzy/Shutterstock The TikTok star attended a Venice Beach concert in cargos and a fishnet bra, staying trendy and cool.

June 2021 Getty Images Her first graphic tee moment, with many, many more to be bought on Melrose Avenue and worn for paps.

August 2021 RB/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock The first of many glow-ups for Rae. She appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in this scorching Saint Laurent latex number, showing off her curves and bombshell hair.

September 2021 Riccardo Giordano/IPA/Shutterstock Shortly after walking fashion’s biggest red carpet, she was whisked off to Milan to attend the Versace show in a Barbie-pink get-up. Bonus points for posing with a prop.

February 2022 Richie Buxo/Shutterstock At the Michael Kors Collection Fall 2022 show, Rae was a sexy vixen in shearling & leather.

August 2022 Backgrid Who doesn’t wear a Prada satin headband and matching shoulder bag for a coffee run?

September 2022 Backgrid A move to Los Angeles and a budding career as a singer means she needed a repertoire of studio outfits. This casual look screams “I didn’t try but everything I’m wearing is expensive.”

October 2022 Getty Images These Ugg slippers and Addison are a match made in heaven. Add a fuzzy bucket hat, and you’ve got 2022 in a picture.

December 2022 Getty Images By the end of 2022, she had nailed the “car to the recording studio door” nonchalant look.

August 2023 Backgrid Leg warmers? Check. Dior by Galliano headscarf? Check. Block-heel slingbacks? Check. This is when Addison started cooking with a little more gas and putting things together that don’t really gel, but she makes it work.

August 2023 Backgrid Who doesn’t want to wear a tutu over a sparkly bra set with Vivienne Westwood sky-high platforms?

August 2023 Backgrid This was also around the time she figured out less is more when it comes to her makeup. Bonus points for anyone who can find this shirt on a closet resale app.

September 2023 Backgrid Queen of the graphic tee, she centered many of her outfits around quirky, gauche shirts and her megawatt smile.

September 2023 Backgrid When a pop girl puts on an oversized beret or fedora, you should start paying attention.

October 2023 Backgrid Graphic tee, small, pink bag, and lady-like heel: an outfit recipe for the ages, if we’ve ever seen one.

October 2023 Backgrid This pic broke the Internet, as it fell right during the hype of models like Kaia Gerber taking a deep interest in literature. Rae, for her part, winked at the Britney comparisons and defied walking norms by reading Spears’ memoir for the paps.

June 2024 Backgrid She loves a reference to pop culture, and Marilyn might be the original mother of all things fame and beauty.

August 2024 Backgrid “Aquamarine” and “Disease” by Lady Gaga dropped on the same day (Oct. 25). Coincidence? I think not.

September 2024 Getty Images Another day, another befuddling hat. (Befuddling, because it’s actually starting to work.)

October 2024 Backgrid Miss Aquamarine herself found the electric-blue fedora of her dreams and made pop history.