5 Accessory Styling Tricks To Try Now

Straight from the runways to your next party outfit.

by Copelyn Bengel
New York Fashion Week is over, but since there’s so much to dig through, we’re still catching up on the inventive styling hacks that shed new light on wardrobe staples and keep the shows feeling fresh each season. Brands like Coach and Sandy Liang are known for their viral bags and shoes, but witty styling takes it a step further by building an aspirational universe around them.

Maximalism is the name of the accessory game this season, with big tote bags and bigger personalities to boot. A few bold new tricks popped up, like sneaker charms, double-layered socks, and barrette-clad bandanas. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the most exciting styling tips from the runways — and, of course, how to shop them.

EMBELLISH YOUR BANDANA

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

At Sandy Liang, each seat had a gift on it: a box of kitschy silver barrettes, which later made an appearance in the show holding bandanas in place. Not only are they feminine and fun, but they’re also giving a lesson in functional fashion.

Popstar Clip Set
Revolve
Spliced Ruffle Bandana
Urban Outfitters
French Hair Pin
Machete
CEDRO BANDANA IN DARK NAVY
Sandy Liang
Gracie Pearl Bobby Pins
Jennifer Behr

TIE OFF AN EXTRA-LONG BELT

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pick up a belt that’s a few sizes too big to execute an effortless belt loop à la Michael Kors. This styling moment adds leisure to any look, be it an oversized blazer or a strapless evening dress.

Joni Leather Trouser Belt
Michael Kors
Leather Wrap Belt
Ralph Lauren
Biface 20MM Belt
Louis Vuitton
Slim Leather Belt
Maison Margiela
COW LEATHER25MM LONG RING BELT
Yohji Yamamoto

DECORATE YOUR SNEAKERS

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Take this odd note from the Coach runway and add some pizzaz to your favorite sneakers with a whimsical charm (or in their case, a toy car). Pro tip: Adorn your sneaks with a hair clip or brooch that you already own.

Lace Bow Shoe Charm Set
Cortez Vintage Suede
Nike
Faux Leather Rose Flower Shoe Clips
Japan Shoes
Adidas
Shoe Charm & Pin Pack
Free People

DOUBLE UP ON SOCKS

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reimagine the 2000’s double-polo trend with tube socks. At Jane Wade, classic Nike socks were layered in different heights and colors throughout the show. Make a tonal stack with a neutral pack, or add a pop with a bright pair underneath.

Vintage Rib Calf Sock 4-Pack
Bombas
Training Crew Socks
Nike
Best-Ever Crew Sock 3-Pack
Aritzia
5-Pack Socks
H&M
3-Pack Core Logo Socks
OnlyNY

PAIR YOUR BELT WITH A CROP TOP

Courtesy of AKNVAS

According to Aknvas, it’s time to forgo your pants’ belt loops and pair your crop top with a belt over your bare skin. Contrasting colors and a kitschy belt charm make this trend girly yet polished.

Metal Buckle Belt
Mango
Vic Skinny Semi-Patent Leather Belt
By Far
Legendary Solid Brass Slim Leather Belt
Aritzia
Pop H 15 belt
Hermes
RECTANGULAR BUCKLE THIN BELT
Zara