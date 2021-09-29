This is not a drill: SKIMS is coming for your sock drawer. Kim Kardashian’s solutions-focused line is debuting its first-ever sock collection, titled SKIMS Socks, and if it’s anything like the brand’s highly-reviewed cotton collection, then this is definitely something you’ll want to stock up on.

Similar to other SKIMS products, the new socks launch puts form and fit at the forefront, with multiple styles in different lengths and shades for just about any and every occasion. Perhaps wear it while you channel your inner goth girlfriend (like newly appointed SKIMS spokesmodels Megan Fox Kourtney Kardashian) in a matching underwear-and-bralette set.

Days before its official launch, Kim herself gave fans a thorough look into the SKIMS Socks collection, featuring try-ons and how to pair the new pieces with outfits. “I would honestly wear these with slides, or sneakers,” she said in a recent Instagram highlight.

Whether you’re looking to stock up on basics for the incoming chilly weather or add a new and stylish staple to your wardrobe, check out more information on what to expect from (and how to cop) SKIMS socks collection, below.

What is the SKIMS Socks Collection?

The SKIMS Socks collection is priced between $8 to $16 and comes in four different styles: Hosiery, Everyday, Sport, and Slouch.

Hosiery is labeled “the ultimate dress sock,” as it’s made of see-through yet breathable and stretchy fabric that’s designed to fight off wear and tear. You can easily pair these socks with your favorite pumps, or make them your go-to pair for boots or loafers. The Hosiery socks come in four neutral shades and three lengths, including Ankle, Mid Calf, and Crew.

Next up, we have the Everyday socks and just like its name, you’re bound to wear them all day, every day. The Everyday socks feel like you’re walking on clouds, and it’s perfect for practically any occasion. If you’re looking to revamp your sock drawer, the Everyday has plenty of options, as it’s available in nine core shades and three classic lengths.

Elevate your workout ‘fit with SKIMS Sport Socks; its comfy and breathable design also absorbs light sweat. Coming in six colorways and in the Crew length, you can rock these socks with sneakers or even pair them with slides.

Lastly, we have the SKIMS Slouch socks for the upcoming cozy season. Made with a warm cable knit fabric, they’re destined to be your favorite pair, and are more than suitable for your lounging needs. The Slouch socks are available in six shades and come in the Slouch sock length.

When and where can you buy SKIMS Socks?

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 12 p.m. EST, the SKIMS Socks collection will officially be available to shop on the official SKIMS website. We advise moving quickly to cop your favorite pairs, since this launch — as is the case with nearly every SKIMS drop — will likely sell out.

You can view the campaign and collection in more detail, below.

Courtesy of SKIMS/Vanessa Beecroft