Don’t Overthink Your Summer Outfits — Just Wear A Silly Little Top

While summer trends are enticing, sometimes the thought of formulating a new outfit when the humidity is higher than the temperature is too much to bear. Instead of surfing TikTok for the -core trend of the day, don’t think about it and just throw on a silly little summer top. You won’t be alone: Olivia Rodrigo, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski all do the same thing when they’re in the city in mid-July. We’ve done the hard work for you (a.k.a. sifted through Ssense) and selected some tanks, camis, and tees that will handily complement your trusty linen shorts or worn-in Levi’s cutoffs.

Staud Multicolor Soleil Tank Top $95 see on ssense If you can’t make it to a body of water this weekend, channel the colors of your uncle’s beach umbrella with this itty-bitty Staud knit top.

SIEDRÉS X MANGO Printed Halter-Neck Cropped Top $29.99 See on Mango The SIEDRÉS x MANGO collaboration is a summer favorite, especially with this tank’s “I’m just going to the beach” vibes.

Still Here Mississippi Tank in Milk $150 see on still here All the fun of overalls without the constricting denim. Still Here’s white tank is breezy and cheeky, and looks great with both cutoff jean shorts and wide-leg pants.

Gimaguas Pink Brillo Tank Top $96 $155 see on ssense This suggestion of a top provides ultimate ventilation and also doubles as a choker.

Conner Ives Reconstituted Shirred T-Shirt in White $297 see on conner ives Conner Ives’ reworked vintage tees and dresses are regularly spotted on Rihanna, so make like the Bad Gal herself and order one of his t-shirts that is elasticated for a body-hugging effect.

Paula Shawna X Tank Top Bluebird $62.50 $125 See on Saturdays NYC This psychedelic top takes us right back to the 2000s in the best, most Lizzie McGuire way possible.

With Jéan Rose Top $149 See on With Jean After seeing this on Dua Lipa, we’ve all been dying to get our hands on this flirty rose top that has the ideal romantic summer vibe.

Acne Studios Pink Ruffled Tank Top $126 $420 See on SSENSE We all need more ruffles this summer, and how can you resist this baby pink tank that’s 70% off?