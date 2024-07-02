Olivia Rodrigo & Stanley Cup Just Announced 2024’s Hardest-To-Obtain Collab

One thing to know about an Olivia Rodrigo show is that the 21-year-old does not hold back, especially with her high-energy performances. So perhaps it’s no surprise that Rodrigo chose to announce her collaboration with Stanley by sneaking in a little mid-concert sip out of a to-be-release tumbler.

The collaboration, judging by a video posted by the brand, takes the form of a 40-ounce quencher in the singer’s signature lavender hue, with the addition of metallic star appliqués along the top, inspired by the GUTS Tour confetti.

The tumbler is set to drop July 9, but you’ll have to sign up for Rodrigo’s newsletter to get the final details on exactly when, where, and how you can cop the beverage holder. That is, if you want to have any hope of actually purchasing the highly collectible piece of merch — because after a few days of teasing, you’ll have both impassioned Rodrigo and Stanley fans to contend with.