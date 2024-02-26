Everyone's The Main Character At Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour

Olivia Rodrigo turned 21 just before the opening date of her GUTS tour, a fact I’m reminded of within minutes of my arrival at Palm Springs’ Acrisure arena on Feb. 23: On a wall near the entrance, a projector shines “Happy Birthday Olivia!” in her signature purple font. As the glossy light show shifts in front of me, I’m also reminded of just how quickly Rodrigo has become a stadium-level artist in an industry that, in her own words, “forgets them when they turn 30.”

But tonight, Rodrigo is the main character playing to a crowd of 12,000. Everywhere I look there are signs of her: bows, pink and purple, and butterflies. In the merch line, young girls in sparkling black pants with stars and pink frilly tops stand with their moms and aunts, who have glitter on their faces. There are toddlers in tutus and tour tees with Rodrigo’s face gazing out angstily. One of the most coveted items may be the giant butterfly tote from the singer’s dELiA*s-inspired merch collection — which I spy at least 20 times.

Online, Rodrigo’s music has become a beacon for girlhood and the value of female voices, but in person, this agenda manifests itself more simply: as an opportunity to celebrate friendship. Standing near the merch line, a group in bejeweled halters and frilly crop tops say they’re excited to jump and scream to their favorite songs “all american b*tch,” “favorite crime,” and “love is embarrassing.” Two BFFs in matching cowboy hats named Alyna and Tiffany introduce themselves as “baddies.” Another group of friends — Mirabelle, Abby, Anais, and Lily — are equally enthusiastic, although Mirabelle is looking forward to ballads like “logical,” which she says “hit soooo different.” (When they walk away, I spot two flying butterflies on the back of Anais’ shirt.)

There are few other places a group of girls can safely cry about a breakup or dance to a song about their refusal to be society’s “nice, perfect woman,” and know everyone’s going to take their issues seriously — something Rodrigo sets the tone for immediately. When the clock strikes 8:30 p.m., she jumps out in a glittering silver skirt and bralette, screaming expletives: “Welcome to the first f*cking night of the GUTS world tour!” She divulges that her 21st birthday prompted a trip to the gas station to buy a pack of cigarettes and a beer (though she promises she didn’t have any) “just because I f*cking could!” Later, she plays “all american b*tch,” changing the lyric from “perfect all-american hips” to “perfect all-american t*ts,” which causes the crowd to scream and scream.

The pop-punk and riot-grrrl sensibilities of GUTS are also present throughout the show as Rodrigo bangs her head along with her band and, at one point during “obsessed,” grabs a drumstick and launches it into the crowd. Maaneli, a mom with her toddler-age daughter, tells me Olivia makes her feel like a teenager again. Meanwhile, actor and influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who’s there with TikTok’s Chris Olsen, says Rodrigo makes her “feel Gen Z and youthful and alive in the best way.”

The most brilliant moment of the concert is during “logical” and “enough for you,” during which Rodrigo sits on a giant, hanging crescent moon moving above the crowd. A girl with the GUTS album art as her phone background lets out a quiet “Oh my God” and begins jumping up and down with her friend, desperately waving when the pop star hovers over her section. Rodrigo tells the crowd how beautiful they look.

After the confetti has fallen, everyone shuffles to the exit, still breathless. “I would gladly pay $350 for that again. More, even!” I overhear someone say, which makes me think about how, over and over again, people I’d spoken to said Rodrigo felt relatable. I knew exactly what they meant. Rodrigo will make music without caring if she comes off as silly or weak. She’ll write about feeling used, invisible, unworthy, and bitter. And she’ll share it all live — with a laugh and a wink — if it’ll help make you feel like the main character, too.