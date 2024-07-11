Styling Idea Of The Day: Bella Hadid’s Trompe-L’oeil Microshorts Trick

At around 10 a.m. ET on July 11, Bella Hadid surprised her Instagram followers with an invitation to join her in celebrating “something very exciting” with Adidas Originals at Bleecker Farm. To board the bus that waited outside the Manhattan supermarket, the Orabella founder and CEO wore tiny denim shorts cinched with a thick black leather belt and an oversized Adidas sweatshirt. The components themselves might not sound particularly noteworthy, but it still inspired a double take when we first saw the ‘fit — was she wearing a second pair of striped athletic shorts underneath? Upon further inspection, it appears as though Hadid’s extra-long top is tucked into her bottoms and pulled way down past the frayed hemline of her Daisy Dukes, making for a a bit of an optical illusion.

For shoes, she chose Adidas Super Light 72s in the solar red/ice lavender/better scarlet colorway, a style she’s previously worn in maroon. Gen Z-approved white crew socks finished the clothing credits, while her hair and makeup were a take on ‘90s hip-hop tomboy-ism with a slick bun and thick gold hoop earrings.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

This sporty summer look is a departure from the cowgirl uniform we’ve seen recently as she leans into her horse-girl origins, but the styling trick nevertheless brings a sense of cohesion as the stripes draw the eye down closer to the striped shoe.

As for the aforementioned surprise, subsequent stories show the model boarding a school bus full of flowers, exactly one thousand, according to a note tied to a rail. The vehicle, with the model and members of her “girl squad” in tow, then drove up to Times Square to view the model’s latest Adidas Original campaign.