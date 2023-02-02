Jenna Ortega Is The Face Of Adidas’ Newest Clothing Line

Jenna Ortega’s reign on culture at large is only beginning. The actress, who’s already starred in the seminal Scream franchise and played the latest iteration of Wednesday Addams, is now working with another legendary entity: Adidas.

The brand with the three stripes is launching a brand new label, Adidas Sportswear, with the aim to level up everyday fits with top of the line performance technology following in the tradition of its beloved Performance and Originals labels. Ortega is serving as the face of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection and its inaugural campaign, which boasts a sporty essence through simple cutlines, colorways, and stripped back design details.

The line’s highlights are sporty wardrobe staples: a soccer-inspired long-sleeve jersey essential for all blokettes; a lilac tracksuit to usher in springtime blooms; and a sleek, black tracksuit option that’ll have you looking put together without sacrificing an ounce of comfort.

“My love for Adidas is one that goes back years. It’s always had such a presence in sport, music and culture and continues to be an innovator in so many ways,” said Ortega in a statement. “Growing up for me it always had to be Adidas sneakers and tees as the go-to, to this day so much of my wardrobe is made up of the iconic three stripes.”

Adidas Sportswear’ will launch worldwide from February 9 on the Adidas website, in stores and via the Adidas app, with early access available from February 2. See more photos of the collection, below.