Dua Lipa & Jennifer Lawrence’s 2024 Summer Uniform Is A Tank Top, Slip Skirt & A Hot, Tall Man

Summer dressing in the city can be tricky, but there are a few ways to make it through the viciously hot months in style. If you’re like me and sweat from sunrise to sunset from Memorial Day to Labor Day, keep your ’fits simple. A frontrunner for the low-effort uniform of the summer has emerged, thanks to stylish ladies-about-town Dua Lipa and Jennifer Lawrence: a tank top, a silk slip skirt, a black shoulder bag, and the best accessory of all: a tall, handsome man by your side.

Within 24 hours of each other, Lipa and Lawrence were seen on the sweltering streets of New York arm in arm with their respective beaus: Lipa with actor boyfriend Callum Turner and Lawrence with husband Cooke Maroney. In the midst of her world tour for her latest album, Radical Optimism, Lipa made time to stop in New York to see her man and enjoy an ice cream cone, keeping her ’fit super low-key with a white tank, floral-print white skirt, white socks, and her trusty Puma sneakers. She topped off the look with a sheer Alaïa bag and wire-rimmed glasses.

Lawrence, on the other hand, wore a black cami with a vintage-looking pleated skirt, complete with a red button-down. Her all-black accessories included Mary Jane ballet flats and sleek black sunnies, plus a minimalist shoulder bag. Lipa’s look has Sandy Liang-esque downtown cool energy, while Lawrence, like she always does, looks like a lookbook model for The Row. Lucky for them, the men in their life are well-dressed and complement their styles well.

What lessons can we glean from these two birds of a feather? First, simplicity is key, especially when it’s hotter than 80 degrees. Don’t reach for your denim, and don’t even think about throwing a sweater over your shoulders. Second, a small black bag is a great investment and goes well with virtually anything. Finally, men are not only a great companions, friends, and lovers, they’re even better walking partners (and street style accessories). Just because it’s a hot girl summer doesn’t mean you can’t have a little arm candy for your city strolls. Now, we can give you plenty of recommendations for tank tops and slip skirts, but we can’t advise on where to pick up a guy... maybe start with one of these restaurants?