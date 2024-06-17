BLACKPINK’s Rosé Joins Rihanna & Dua Lipa As A PUMA Ambassador

BLACKPINK’s Rosé announces a new ambassadorship with PUMA, joining fellow musicians-turned-style-icons Rihanna and Dua Lipa.

In a statement, the 27-year-old idol said she “cannot wait for my fans to join my next chapter with PUMA.” Her role as ambassador will focus on promoting the label’s Sportstyle products as well as supporting the “Rewrite the Classics” program, which spotlights and refreshes PUMA’s classic products for the next generation. In a promo video, Rosé is seen walking up to the immigration desk at an airport, handing over her passport and leaning down to adjust her black PUMA Palermo low-top sneakers. “The journey starts now,” her voiceover says.

PUMA

Since 2020, Rosé has been a face of YSL, fronting campaigns and wearing the brand to her first Met Gala appearance. In 2021, she became ambassador for Tiffany & Co., which led to more notable campaigns, including a recent one alongside BTS’ Jimin.

Her fellow BLACKPINK members have been having a very busy year so far, too: Jennie made her runway debut for Jacquemus and joined TikTok. Lisa is teasing new solo music and designed a collection for Kith women. Eldest member Jisoo graced the cover of Vogue Hong Kong. And all three have announced the launches of their individual entertainment companies, which function as their record labels and representation for all their solo projects and partnerships. Rosé herself, meanwhile, has been teasing new music since she shared “vampirehollie” on an Instagram broadcast channel in February.