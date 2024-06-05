BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, who’s Vogue Hong Kong’s latest cover star, sat down with the magazine to answer some pressing questions about her projects and future ambitions — and to check in on how the 29-year-old idol feels ahead of her 30th birthday in January. For many of us, the last months of our 20s feel heavy and existential, but Jisoo says she’s confident in how much she’s grown since she debuted at age 21 under YG Entertainment, along with fellow BLACKPINK members Jennie, Rosé and the youngest, Lisa.

“Since my debut, both Kim Ji-soo the individual and Jisoo the artist have grown through strong teamwork and mutual support,” she said. When asked if she had any wisdom to offer her younger self, she said, “no matter what advice I might give, I’m confident that she would believe in herself and make choices with conviction, just as she always has.”

Jisoo is set to close out her 20s with a long list of accomplishments. As a member of BLACKPINK, she’s toured the world, made history as Coachella’s first K-pop headliners, and was named 2022’s Time Entertainer of the Year. On her own, she’s secured Dior and Cartier ambassadorships and launched a solo career in 2023 with her debut EP Me. And crucially, she’s also joined a growing number of K-pop mega-stars in launching her own label, Blissoo, in a move that points to new career opportunities, creative control, and fully living the girlboss life BLACKPINK sang about.