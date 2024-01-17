Blackpink’s Jisoo Serves Snow Bunny In Alo’s Spring 2024 Collection

Jisoo is a busy woman. Not only does she serve as one-fourth of Blackpink, she’s juggling a burgeoning solo career and is a global style icon. Now, the singer continues to boost her fashion resume as the newest face of Alo Yoga’s Spring 2024 collection.

The singer deserves to clock some time in comfy clothes considering how hard she works, an opportunity that Alo provides with functional and extremely cute outfits. In the campaign, out today, Jisoo rocks Alo’s Accolade Crewneck in athletic heather grey, the quintessential Airflife High Waist leggings in the dreamy, new soft mulberry, and the off-duty cap, among other pieces. Our favorite look? The Snomoto Puffer Mini Skirt and a matching Snomoto Puffer Jacket, which makes her look as soft and sweet as a snow bunny with a chic, alpine edge.

“This partnership with Alo felt like the perfect match because my health and wellness has always been a priority for me,” Jisoo says. “I love to move whenever I have the time, especially with yoga pilates.”

Shop the Alo x Jisso Spring 2024 collection on aloyoga.com starting today and see photos from the campaign, below.