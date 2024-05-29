As if the swimwear and white cotton dresses hitting stores weren’t enough of a sign that it’s officially summer, now, Kith Women has launched a new-season collection and campaign in collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

Available in store and online starting May 31 at 11 a.m. ET, the range features a wide range of summer essentials from swimwear to streetwear. Promotional footage posted on the brand’s website shows Lisa — wearing a blue Kith-branded crop top with a pleated tennis skirt — combing through the pieces, styling looks, and directing the photo shoot, as well as stepping in front of the camera herself. At one point, the 27-year-old even squeals over a mini apple-shaped hip pouch that would make an ideal festival-season accessory.

The Thai-born K-pop idol also poses in a series of matching sets for uniform head-to-toe looks or for swapping around as separates. There’s a silky, guava-patterned pajama set; a black crochet crop top and skirt; a satiny ombré bowling shirt and matching bottoms; and a short button-down with coordinating shorts in candy-colored stripes. As for dresses, the black paisley maxi and gradient blue crochet mini would both look just as good by the water as they would at dinner.

Courtesy of Kith Courtesy of Kith Courtesy of Kith Courtesy of Kith 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

With this Kith Women partnership under her belt — joining her existing ambassadorships for Bulgari and Celine — Lisa’s loaded fashion-icon resume only continues to get more stacked.