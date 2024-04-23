Beauty
How To Make Tennis Your Whole Personality (Without Ever Playing)
Serve all season long.
If you have access to the internet, you already know that Zendaya is starring in the new movie Challengers, in which she plays a tennis prodigy turned cutthroat coach following a career-ending injury. (And as if that’s not enough juice, the movie’s trailer reveals she also becomes the fulcrum of an intense love triangle along the way.)
The Luca Guadagnino-directed film finally comes out on April 26, but for weeks leading up the release, we’ve seen Zendaya committing to the bit on the red carpet with tennis-inspired looks put together by her longtime stylist and creative collaborator Law Roach. And between the crisp white separates, tennis-ball-yellow accents, and kitschy racket motifs, we can’t help but feel inspired by the star’s method dressing — even if some of us will never be persuaded to play a single match. Below, below we’ve rounded up 10 tennis-themed beauty and fashion items to add a sporty spin to your look this season, whether or not you ever plan on stepping onto a court.
Serena Williams just dropped a new line of high-performance, tennis-ball-yellow-packaged cosmetics. Our favorite from the line is the weightless, 24-hour-wearing matte lipstick that comes in 10 bold colors — including a crimson, which matches one of Williams most memorable on-court beauty looks.