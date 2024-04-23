LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 10: American actress Zendaya attends the UK premiere of 'Challengers'...
How To Make Tennis Your Whole Personality (Without Ever Playing)

Serve all season long.

If you have access to the internet, you already know that Zendaya is starring in the new movie Challengers, in which she plays a tennis prodigy turned cutthroat coach following a career-ending injury. (And as if that’s not enough juice, the movie’s trailer reveals she also becomes the fulcrum of an intense love triangle along the way.)

The Luca Guadagnino-directed film finally comes out on April 26, but for weeks leading up the release, we’ve seen Zendaya committing to the bit on the red carpet with tennis-inspired looks put together by her longtime stylist and creative collaborator Law Roach. And between the crisp white separates, tennis-ball-yellow accents, and kitschy racket motifs, we can’t help but feel inspired by the star’s method dressing — even if some of us will never be persuaded to play a single match. Below, below we’ve rounded up 10 tennis-themed beauty and fashion items to add a sporty spin to your look this season, whether or not you ever plan on stepping onto a court.

Word Of Mouth Comfort Matte Lipstick
WYN Beauty By Serena Williams

Serena Williams just dropped a new line of high-performance, tennis-ball-yellow-packaged cosmetics. Our favorite from the line is the weightless, 24-hour-wearing matte lipstick that comes in 10 bold colors — including a crimson, which matches one of Williams most memorable on-court beauty looks.

The Soft Lawn
Imaginary Authors

With notes of laurel ivy, grapefruit, vetiver, and fresh tennis balls, this green fragrance will evoke memories of the country club on warm summer days.

Tennis Club Sweater Knit Skirt
Alo

Look ready to pick up a racket (or just chic on the way to brunch) in this collegiate knit skirt with built-in shorts. Bonus points if you pair it with a matching cardigan.

Expressie Nail Polish in Main Character Moment
Essie

For a subtler ode to this season’s biggest sport, try painting your fingernails Wilson yellow. Essie’s newest neon quick-dry shade is the perfect color match.

Fault One Tennis Cabana Shirt
Tombolo

This terrycloth collared shirt with a cheeky tennis net and player design will make you feel like Zendaya taking a break from the red carpet.

Golden Rays Sunscreen SPF 50+
Kinlò

Channel your inner Naomi Osaka by using her elevated sun care line. The tinted sunscreen comes in three different adaptable shades that gives skin a healthy glow and negates any white cast from the mineral-based formula.

Lab Grown Sapphire Tennis Necklace
Mejuri

Tennis jewelry is the epitome of wear-it-everywhere luxury. Mejuri’s lab-grown sapphire tennis necklace offers all the sparkle at a more affordable price point.

YPB sculptLUX Polo Tank
Active By Abercrombie

As a workout top or a top paired with baggy jeans, this Abercrombie active tank gives any outfit a polished, sporty vibe.

Stan Smith X KSENIASCHNAIDER Shoes
Adidas

Sustainable ready-to-wear fashion brand KSENIASCHNAIDER reimagined the Stan Smith tennis sneaker in ivory suede with patchwork detailing, putting a modern, upcycled spin on the classic Adidas shoe style.

Tennis Sweater
No! Jeans

You don’t need to subscribe to the rules of The Official Preppy Handbook to try out tennis-themed dressing. This playful No! Jeans sweater stays on trend but breaks the mold with cartoonish appliqués and oversized buttons.