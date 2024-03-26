Zendaya’s Tennis-Themed Dress Is Cheeky Perfection

Much like her Challengers character Tashi, Zendaya has tennis at the top of her mind.

At the Australian premiere of the movie, Zendaya teamed up with her longtime stylist Law Roach for a round of Method dressing in a slinky, glittery green Loewe gown — complete with a plunging neckline, low back, and a thigh-high split — custom made by Jonathan Anderson. The designer, who also dreamed up the film’s costumes, included a bold silhouette of a figure tossing up a sparkling tennis ball across the front of the gown, readying their racket to strike it. For hair and makeup, Zendaya opted for a tousled updo to highlight her dangling Bulgari diamond earrings and a touch of green eyeshadow to complement her gown.

It’s not the first time this year that the actor and Roach have nodded to a film’s theme on the red carpet; during the Dune: Part Two press tour, the duo opted for impressive futuristic looks in a nod to the movie’s sci-fi elements.

Challengers — which follows a tennis star-turned-coach in a decades-long love triangle with two other players — hits theaters April 26.