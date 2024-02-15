Zendaya Gives Mugler Couture Robot At The Dune: Part Two Premiere

Celebrities are more obsessed than ever with bringing out designer vintage pieces for their major red-carpet moments (hello Olivia Rodrigo) — but snagging a piece of fashion history is still a rarity. So when Zendaya arrived at the world premiere of Dune: Part Two in London on Feb. 15 in Mugler Fall Winter 1995 Couture — pulled straight from the designer’s archives — fashion lovers across the world rejoiced.

Zendaya, who was styled by Law Roach, arrived at the premiere with her fellow castmates Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Anya Taylor-Joy in the cyborg suit, which features clear cutouts on the chest, arms, stomach, legs, and back. She swapped the original headpiece for a Bulgari necklace and styled her hair in a sleek, wet-look low bun.

After posing with Roach, who wore a draped gray coat, on the sand-filled carpet, Zendaya made a quick outfit change into a floor-length, cowl-neck black dress, also by Mugler. Considering that the silver full-body suit is high-fashion armor for your hands, neck, and even your ankles, it comes as little surprise that the actor would swap the intricate but rigid piece of fashion history for something flowy in contrast. Mugler fans online, however, can’t get over her pulling this one out of the archives.