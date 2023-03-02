Designer vintage is having a major red carpet moment right now; most recently, Hunter Schafer arrived at the 2023 Costume Designers Guild Awards on Monday wearing a look from Prada’s Spring/Summer 1997 collection. Her Euphoria co-star Zendaya had just stunned on the NAACP Image Awards red carpet over the weekend in a recreated set based on a look from Prada’s Spring/Summer 1993 collection. On Wednesday night, Olivia Rodrigo — a longtime proponent of shopping vintage for appearances and performances — joined her peers, wearing a vintage brown leather tube top and cream pants with horse detailing down the right leg to the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

The outfit was confirmed to be from the Chloé Spring/Summer 2001 collection by her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, who posted snaps of the star on Instagram. Fellow horse girl Bella Hadid gave her stamp of approval on the look, commenting “YESSSS” on the post. Others discussed the comments about how they “remember” the look, designed by then-creative director Stella McCartney, when it came out on the runway. Olivia herself is only 20 years old, born in 2003, making the collection a couple of years older than she is.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rodrigo kept accessories minimal for the cool-girl look, not wearing any necklaces or bracelets and not carrying a bag. (Recession-core, am I right?) She also opted for minimal makeup, a simple cat-eye and pink lipgloss. For her hair, her hair stylist Clayton Hawkins gave the singer a blowout and then went in with a 1.5-inch curling iron and “created some loose bends.” “After locking it in with hairspray, I used my dual-sided Wide Tooth Comb by Tangle Teezer and raked through the hair. The long sturdy tips effortlessly glide through hair with less pulling for softer looking curls,” he said in a press release. “The results is effortless undone and gorgeous.”

At the ceremony, Rodrigo presented the Visionary Award to Lana Del Ray. “Lana has raised an entire generation of music lovers and songwriters like me,” she said on stage. “And taught them that there’s beauty in their vulnerability and power in their melancholy.” The star then called Video Games “probably the best love song of all time.” We love women supporting women.