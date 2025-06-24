Tate McRae Just Proved She’s Ready For The Fashion Big Leagues

In the pantheon of vehicle-related pop songs, Tate McRae is slowly climbing towards the top ten with the irresistible “Sports car,” so makes sense the F1 The Movie music team tapped her to create an original song for the racing summer blockbuster. McRae popped out during her sold-out run of European shows to the film’s London premiere and she looked... the best she ever has.

The “2 hands” has quickly ascended the ranks of the current era pop divas, with the help of a few hits you’d be hard-pressed not to be able to hum on demand (“Greedy” and “It’s ok I’m ok” come to mind). Her fashion is still a work in progress (she is only 21 years old, after all), but this red carpet is great taste of things to come. She wore a Balenciaga black ruched gown in a “water-sport spandex” material, as per the brand’s collection notes, custom-made based on the Winter 2025 runway. The wrap skirt and one-piece bathing suit vibe were transformed into a red-carpet sizzler with the help of knife-point heels (also Balenciaga) and a classic Bvlgari Serpenti Viper necklace.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

McRae is never one to shy away from her classic glam, but the makeup executed by Lilly Keys was a slightly more elevated version of her stage eye complete with a shimmering inner corner that brings out her necklace’s irrepressible, $90,000-worth-of-diamonds glow. She remained gloriously sweat-free, and the subtle contour and Euro-lite tan were the sculpting components the otherwise two-dimensional look needed.

McRae recently started working with Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, the power duo who also count Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, and Rosalía as clients. They were behind the geometric, racecar-girl looks (including that pink Balenciaga bandeau and pantalegging look) chosen for her “Just Keep Watching” music video, which, of course, has lots of cars in it, but also fashion that places McRae in the megawatt style star conversation. Ludovic de Saint Sernin and lots of other accomplished designers, to be sure, have dressed McRae, but she’s ready for the big leagues (and a Balenciaga campaign, perhaps).