I’m Obsessed With Hunter Schafer’s “Science Eye” Makeup

‘Twas the Friday before the Met Gala, and all through New York City, celebrities were already pulling out all the stops. Maybe it’s because everyone’s been furiously mood-boarding for months in preparation for fashion’s big night, or maybe it’s because the industry’s top talent are all in town, but the beauty this week was truly excellent, creative, and mostly centered around the eyes.

Barring Mlle Kendall Jenner, we saw candy-colored shadow — on Laufey and Hunter Schafer, who wore one of those slightly “off” colors Prada does so intriguingly — packed-on metallics, Twiggy-ish bottom lashes, and an exemplary smokey eye on Kaia Gerber. Refreshing after a period of lip supremacy.

Does this mean we’ll be seeing lots of major eye looks on the grand staircase Monday? If so, we’ll be the first to report it, but for now, take a look at the best beauty looks from the week.

Hailey Bieber’s Bronze-y Glitter Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images Thank you for this angle, Hailey Bieber (the better for getting a view of her eye makeup). The key point here is shimmer pressed into the center of the lid, on top of a tawny base, for extra dimension.

Mona Tougaard’s Inner-Corner Liner Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A graphic outer wing: good. An inner one: even better — especially when paired with a juicy lip combo.

Hunter Schafer’s Menta Shadow Fernet Branca might be my nemesis, but I’m very down to try Prada’s minty liner, which makeup artist Sandy Ganzer used all over Schafer’s lid. Her stylist Dara coined the term “science eye,” which is apt for the kind of off-kilter chemical green.

Kendall Jenner’s Flippy Ends Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images A moment for the (only) hair. We’ve seen turned-up ends on Selena, Hailee Steinfeld, and more famous people for a while now, but there are a few notable tweaks to note here: the high-gloss finish, the angle of the flip (jauntier than most), and the tucked-back front pieces that create an extra-clean, almost headband-like effect.

Laufey’s Powder Blue Lids Pure ‘60s glam, which makes sense with the hair and the dress (and the Icelandic singer’s aesthetic).

Nana Komatsu’s Bottom Lashes WWD/WWD/Getty Images Speaking of the ‘60s, we have this Chanel diva’s incredible lashes, both upper and lower. Very into the starburst shape at the outer corners, which seem to have been accentuated with a few penciled-in hairs; these are almost definitely falsies, but for everyday, a coat or two of L'Oreal Paris’ Paradise Big Deal Mascara will do.

Kaia Gerber’s Perfect Smokey Eye She’s never looked better. The water-lining is crucial, as is the subtle shimmer, which makes this smokey eye feel modern and not flat.