Kaia Gerber & Family Go All-In On Vuori

Happy May Day, and hello to Charli xcx, Hailey Bieber, Doechii, and all the other Met Gala attendees who are swarming New York in anticipation of the annual red carpet to end all red carpets (Charli has four sold-out shows in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to get through first, though — more on that later). Fashion’s busiest time, besides fashion month, kicks off with the Met, and follows through with stops in Cannes and other film festivals throughout the summer. Before staircases are climbed and custom dresses are worn, though, here are some quick peeks of our favorite campaigns, outfits, and launches from the week.

Versace Loves A Busy Woman

Sabrina Carpenter is the brand’s La Vacanza muse, posing in moodily shot pictures and showing off the mint-green east-west bag offering for spring.

...And Jimmy Choo Loves Chloë

The best legs in the biz are back for their Summer campaign, showing off some excellent party bags and sandals.

The Stars Are Congregating

...in New York for the first Monday in May. Some outfits of note: Dua Lipa’s vintage Vivienne Westwood bag sent us down a secondhand-shopping rabbit hole, ditto Hailey’s piece of fashion history (wearing the same Tom Ford for Gucci dress Anna Wintour wore almost 30 years ago), plus Laufey’s Victorian lady Dior pieces worn at the Brooklyn Museum’s Artist Ball. Snaps for Chase Sui Wonders’ commitment to the Anything Goes-style high-fashion moment for her late-night talk-show appearance, and Hailey again for confirming our nylon-jacket hunches.

Saks 🤝 Amazon

The expertise of Saks’ designer curation is an ideal match for the on-your-doorstep-in-days energy Amazon is known for. The Luxury Storefront has lots of covetable bags and shoes for the summer in their edit like the Ganni strappy ballerinas.

Vuori’s Cali Play

The maker of Montecito moms’ favorite athleisure has enlisted the enter Gerber-Crawford family — including Randy, Cindy, Kaia, and Presley — as not just faces of their Spring/Summer 2025 campaign, but financial, creative, and strategic partners. Expect lots of Kaia in the brand’s minihoodies while entering and exiting Pilates classes from now on — and maybe a Library Science collab?

Fashion Films Are Back: KNWLS Goes In For The Kill

Their Torso Solutions-directed series of short videos sees model Colin Jones evading murder attempts and stalkers while strutting in KNWLS Spring/Summer 2025. Bonus points for casting Patti Wilson as the kidnapping car driver.

& Ferragamo Goes To Rome

Alice Rohrwacher captures the most beautiful Angelina Kendall at Rome’s infamous Cinecittà as she prepares for her “big scene,” wearing eggplant pumps and flashing a million-watt smile.

Schiaparelli Whips Up Dessert

The French maison’s new Soufflé bag finds its muse in a scantily clad Bibi Breslin, lensed by Drew Vickers to show off the hobo style that comes precharmed.