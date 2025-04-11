Let Us Put You On To Doechii’s Favorite Fashion Brand

Doechii is fashion’s favorite chameleon du jour, and the proof is in the statistical pudding: She was one of the first stars to wear Valentino’s Spring 2025 Couture collection, the only singer to perform and walk at Milan Fashion Week, and has worn more polos than most A-listers would deign to in their Hollywood careers. She’s a Miu Miu Mogul, a Thom Browne Don, but there’s one French brand she’s quietly been wearing lots of: Casablanca. She’s been spotted in three different outfits from the brand in the last six months, cementing herself as a Casablanca Cat.

She first donned a velvet tan-and-brown retro-inspired track jacket to perform and appear on Zane Lowe’s radio show, then stepped out in a custom pinstripe zip-up and pleated skirt for Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala. Her most recent Casablanca linkup was for her March Madness performance, where they outfitted her in a custom two-piece polo and brief set, the better for the humid Texas weather.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Natasha Campos/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Derek White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

The brand makes a lot of sense for the moment Doechii is sartorially refining to go alongside her Grammy-award-winning mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. Her stylist Sam Woolf strikes the balance between street and boarding school with ease, and Casablanca’s country-club-meets-Matignon energy feels aligned with the clear stylistic messaging the Swamp Princess has provided.

Moroccan-French designer Charaf Tejer founded Casablanca in 2018, and has created a technicolor world of pieces that could be worn in Marrakech or Monte Carlo — or in Doechii’s case, Los Angeles, where she continues to light the world on fire with her singular vision. The brand has previously collaborated with Caviar Kaspia and Bulgari, but maybe now is the time to do a limited-edition release of Swamp Princess polos for her fans. (No doubt they’d sell out as quickly as if she went on tour again.)