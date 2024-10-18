One Great Look: Doechii In Miu Miu

Who knew that swamp princesses loved polo shirts? Doechii is ten toes down on her new mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, and taking the role of fashion darling seriously, reimagining her preppy vibe from the album cover to her sold-out show in Philadelphia wearing a Miu Miu look that screams “I just skipped school to lay down some tracks, but I’m still in my uniform.” As a Catholic school survivor, I’m buying what she’s selling.

For the Philly concert, she wore a look from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 show with a navy-blue polo and itty-bitty white skirt, with full-coverage bikini bottoms underneath (we were clearly onto something). She finished off the look with Adidas SL 72s, the better for stomping and running on the stage with her unmatched energy. In New York, the affect was similar, with an all-vintage look rivaling that of any Gossip Girl character in a zip-up jacket, pleated skirt, and knee-high boots. Her cutesy style guides for her fans encourages them to embody a similar aesthetic.

Samiee Valdivia Samiee Valdivia Samiee Valdivia 1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

Like many others, Doechii first caught my attention with her viral track “Persuasive” back in 2021, but her position as a style star really cemented itself when she started promoting Alligator Bites Never Heal. A full Burberry look for her album promo had me sit up in my chair and take note, and when she stepped out at New York Fashion Week in look after look, I was fully tuned in. Just like she elides and dips over beats effortlessly, she turns into a fashion chameleon at the flip of a dime. One day, she leaned into school-professor drag in Thom Browne, the next she was barefoot in Willy Chavarria.

In Burberry Courtesy of Burberry In Brandon Maxwell Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Thom Browne Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Willy Chavarria Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

My standout look — and one that I squealed over in NYLON’s group Slack — was her at Brandon Maxwell in a burgundy patent strapless dress with voluminous hair. Clearly, she’s moved beyond the need for a TikTok-famous song to get her anywhere, as she spits in “DENIAL IS A RIVER”: “Platinum" record this, viral record that / I'm makin' so much money, I'm all over the net.” Now, she’s got the fashion world at her fingertips — and the best look of the week.