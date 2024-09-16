Nara Aziza & Lucky Blue Smith Go Full Matrix For Burberry

The Internet’s favorite trad couple Nara Aziza and Lucky Blue Smith are making waves as fashion’s tallest and most gorgeous duo this Fashion Month, and their latest appearance at Burberry sees the pair taking some time away from cosplaying as a ‘50s all-American husband and wife and leaning into a Matrix-meets-British boho vibe.

They both wore Burberry leather trenches in a very on-trend shade of burgundy; Nara’s is belted with an extra-large gold buckle and worn with flared army-green trousers and a small red clutch. It’s the best of the slightly hippie style favored by Woodstock attendees in the late ‘60s, Jane Fonda’s character in Klute, and Trinity from The Matrix all in one. Lucky, naturally, looks like Neo, about to take the red pill and enter the real world in his studded trench.

As one of Nara’s devoted 9.6 million TikTok followers, I’ve been keeping tabs on her as the public appearances ramp up, including taking New York Fashion Week by storm armed with a new stylist, Thomas Christos Kikis, and attending shows like Khaite, Ralph Lauren, and even going to the U.S. Open, where she also wore Burberry. She posted a TikTok on Sept. 15 detailing her plans to drop her kids off at their grandparent’s home in Germany while Lucky and her tackle things every supermodel couple does, like looking stunning and sitting front row at shows.

Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Smith wearing Burberry at the U.S. Open on Sept. 3 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

If these last few months of fashion-heavy activity are any indication — including her first-ever Aritzia Sweatfleece campaign — Nara is quickly becoming a fashion darling outside of her humble made-from-scratch videos. We have a sneaking suspicion we’ll be seeing her and Lucky again before the final runway shows in Paris.