Sparkle-filled makeup routines aren't going anywhere. Faces adorned with stars, glitter, and elements inspired by the heavens have crossed over from Euphoria to the runway, and for its recent Fall 2021 menswear presentation, Burberry turned the faces of its models into starry skies.

Speaking with Vogue, the presentation's makeup artist, Isamaya Ffrench, explained that the look was intended to be a minimal version of the heavens above. “We started thinking about how stars could look really beautiful, almost dreamlike, so we created these constellations. They hark back to nature, this vastness of a night sky," Ffrench said.

Burberry

In creating the runway-ready look, Ffrench applied the stars in an asymmetrical fashion; some stars were outlined and hand-painted, while others were created using crystal studs. An additional variation on the look featured black stars, with rhinestone centers and matching gems.

Recreating the look for yourself won't require any artistry skill, as there are plenty of stick-on options at all price points. You can always embrace your inner artist and carefully paint on stars using a thin-pointed liquid liner, or use rhinestones to turn your face into a miniature version of a night sky.

