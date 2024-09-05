Emily Ratajkowski Poses With Barneys' Bronze Porta-Potty & More NYFW Party Photos You Missed

As of Sept. 4, fashion week hasn’t even officially kicked off, but the girls are emerging from their apartments for some pre-runway festivities. We can’t blame them: A cold front has allowed fashionistas to dress up without fear of breaking a sweat, and there are so, so many parties to choose from that it’s a matter of choosing where to devote your energy to. If you’re like me and any other sentient being, you can’t be in three places at once, so we’re taking the F out of FOMO by rounding up all the happenings you may or may not have attended. Keep checking back as we update throughout the week.

Hourglass & Barneys’ Garden Party

Ask any New York fashion veteran what they miss about “old New York,” and more often than not, the answer is Barneys. The department store was a fixture for both celeb sightings while browsing Phoebe Philo’s Céline designs and discovering emerging designers, and the retail magic is returning for a limited time with a Prince St. pop-up. We have beauty brand Hourglass to thank, who is celebrating 20 years in business with the collab. Katie Holmes, Emily Ratajkowski, June Ambrose, and Teyana Taylor celebrated in the Elizabeth Street Garden, which was transformed into a Dalí-esque dreamscape on Sept. 3 replete with a bespoke bar and lampshade-covered models.

Katie Holmes, Alek Wek Jason Crowley & Brendon Cook/BFA.com Emily Ratajkowski Jason Crowley & Brendon Cook/BFA.com Teyana Taylor Jason Crowley & Brendon Cook/BFA.com June Ambrose Jason Crowley & Brendon Cook/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Nordstrom’s Jacquemus Soirée

Simon Porte Jacquemus is stateside for New York Fashion Week, not only to scoop up an award from the Couture Council of The Museum at FIT, but also to open his pop-up inside Nordstrom’s 57th Street Men’s boutique. Jacquemus turned up in Ray-Bans and a sexy little white T-shirt to see his red-hot unisex accessories and très francais dresses and trousers on display, while Nordstrom women’s fashion director Rickie de Sole and men’s fashion director Jian DeLeon held court and caught up with industry folks like Gabriella Khalil, Evan Ross Katz, and André Walker over champagne and grilled peach toast.

Simon Porte Jacquemus Jojo Korsh/BFA.com Selah Marley Jojo Korsh/BFA.com Jojo Korsh/BFA.com Gabriella Khalil, Jessica Willis Jojo Korsh/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Black In Fashion Council’s Seasonal Dinner Party

Since its conception in 2020 by industry duo Sandrine Charles and Lindsay Peoples, the Black In Fashion Council have gathered the who’s who of Black creative talent for a pre-fashion week cocktail and dinner party to celebrate, advocate, and remind each other of the power of community. This season, they decamped to WSA in Bushwick to eat at the Tillie’s pop-up, which was draped in tropical plants and anthuriums as Bustle Digital Group’s Senior Vice President of Fashion Tiffany Reid, Charles, Peoples, and more sipped on champagne, caught up on their summers, and readied themselves for a jam-packed eight-day New York Fashion Week.

Sandrine Charles, Lindsay Peoples Shane Drummond/BFA.com Sydney Utendahl Shane Drummond/BFA.com Shane Drummond/BFA.com Shane Drummond/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Bvlgari’s Brooklyn Rooftop Bash

Bvlgari and Brooklyn have more in common than you think. The Italian jeweler is turning 140 this year, and so is the Domino Sugar Factory, which is now a swanky multi-purpose building with a sweeping all-glass rooftop that was the ideal setting for Bvlgari’s Tubogas collection party. The likes of Aurora James, Naomi Campbell, and Paris Jackson turned up to see a live dance performance, glittering jewel installations, and mingle with friends. “The DJ was playing the best of disco and the crowd was the epitome of what you’d expect at a NYFW party,” says Kelly Reed, senior social media strategist. “Plus, Dakota Johnson was spotted shimmying her way out of the function as quietly as one can amidst a swarm of security guards.”