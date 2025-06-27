What happens in a week in New York can range from the unexpected (Anna Wintour shifting the power axis) to the delightful (Mamdani’s shock win in the Democratic primary), but the constant is always being able to find a place to unwind and dissect the good, the bad, and the ugly. New Yorkers this week geared up for Pride by, of course, celebrating Pride before the big weekend, and otherwise imbibed in cocktails, drag shows, and celebratory dinners, for even a heat wave will not leave any downtown denizen to sit and mope under their AC. See our favorite snaps from the hot, newsy week below.

Tanner Fletcher Does Cabaret, Drag & Pride At The Same Time

Aren’t those all synonyms anyway? The designer-duo hosted a variety show in Hell’s Kitchen with performances by Countess Luann, Dolly Parton and Liza Minnelli impersonators, and the hottest drag queen on our televisions screens, Bosco.

Tanner Richie, Claire O'Connor, Fletcher Kasell BFA/MADISON MCGAW Luann de Lesseps BFA/MADISON MCGAW Bosco BFA/MADISON MCGAW Romilly Newman, Nichelle Lewis, Tanner Richie, Fletcher Kasell BFA/MADISON MCGAW

Beyond Noise & Giuseppe Zanotti Host In The West Village (The Right Way)

Forget what you know about the homogenized neighborhood: There is still quality dining and fashion to be had. At Kiko, a fashion hot spot and my go-to for a quick industry dinner, the new magazine and the storied shoe brand brought out friends old and new for a Monday-night catch-up.

Patti Wilson, Francesca Sorrenti, Alek Wek Avery Norman Raul Lopez Avery Norman Ella Emhoff Avery Norman Vanessa Hong Avery Norman

Kaytranada & Justine Skye Take Over The Standard

Would it even be Pride without BOOM? The rooftop at The Standard, High Line started the party early with a packed house and a stacked guest list. DJ sets from Mazurbate and Tama Gucci gave way to one by Kaytranada, who — surprise! — brought out Justine Skye for “Oh Lala.”

Justine Skye, Kaytranada BFA/Yvonne Tnt Aquaria BFA/Jason Lowrie Bruce Bozzi, Andy Cohen, CT Hedden, Jaycie O'Day BFA/Yvonne Tnt Alex Newell BFA/Jason Lowrie

Sézane Opens A Petit Appartement In The Hamptons

At The Maidstone in East Hampton, Selby Drummond hosted a garden dinner in honor of Sézane’s floral, polka-dotted pop-up. Aurora James, Beanie Feldstein, and Karen Elson started with St-Germain spritzes before sitting down at a Traviata-vase-adorned table. And the party favor? Justine bags, naturellement.