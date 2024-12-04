The 2024 NYLON Nights Awards

For the NYLON editor, there is no “typical night.” On a Monday evening, for example, we could be in the lobby of the Hotel Chelsea carousing with Charli XCX and Julia Fox after the former’s gig inside a Times Square billboard. Or we could be surveying the crowd at any manner of fashion party, working our way through the entire menu of a need-to-know cocktail bar (don’t try this at home) or previewing a restaurant so new the paint hasn’t even finished drying.

In short, we go out like it’s our jobs — and it is, literally. And while we’ve done the work, Notes app open, to bring you inside the most exclusive events and places with our scene reports, photo essays, and group debriefs, we wanted to distill our vast knowledge into one short list of the capital-B Best. That’s why we’re presenting our first NYLON Nights awards, in which we’ve painstakingly selected our most highly recommended bars, restaurants, cocktails, and venues — with a few twists.

Some of our picks opened this year to much hype (that we confirmed was warranted), while others are more venerable but remain firmly in the hearts and Apple Pay histories of those in the know. All have been visited and thoroughly experienced by our editors. Below, see the winners of our inaugural NYLON Nights Awards.

Best Martini (Classic) The Odeon Instagram/@theodeonnyc TRIBECA 145 W. Broadway WEBSITE → If you want a true New York moment, nothing beats a martini at The Odeon, a storied institution that knows the difference between “dirty” and “slightly dirty.” Whether it's your first time or your 100th, the thrill when that perfectly chilled glass slides across the bar never goes away. Best Martini (Creative) The Corner Store Courtesy The Corner Store Soho SOHO 475 W. Broadway WEBSITE → The sour cream and onion martini could've easily been written off as a gimmick, but it's become one of the most crave-able drinks in the city. With a delicate balance of sweet and savory, it's shock and awe in a cocktail. How does it taste so similar to the chip, and why can't you stop drinking it? Bonus points for the chilled sidecar and the side of actual chips that accompany every order.

Best Mocktails Casino BFA.com LOWER EAST SIDE 171 E. Broadway WEBSITE → You won't feel like you're drinking an overpriced SunnyD at this sexy, well-appointed restaurant. The breezy Spaghett is as expertly built as the much-talked-about spritzes — and properly bitter unlike the saccharine juices offered elsewhere. Best Dive Bar St. Dymphna's Lauren McCarthy EAST VILLAGE 117 Ave. A WEBSITE → This former St. Marks staple has since relocated, but its iconic yellow facade — and just about everything else — remains. A staple for locals, indie musicians, and models alike, St. Dymphna's remains the best spot to hole up for a draft, watch some sports, or hang out in the unassuming backyard. Alexa Chung might just be right there with you.

Best Bar Before 9 p.m. Bar Pisellino Courtesy Bar Pisellino WEST VILLAGE 52 Grove St. WEBSITE → "Before 9 p.m." means afterwork drinks, and the most civilized afterwork drinks mean aperitivo — and there's none better to be had than at this slice of the Italian Riviera. The Pistacchio and some cacio e pepe potato chips beat any happy-hour special in the city. Best Bar After Midnight Mansions Jamie A Rosenberg RIDGEWOOD 46-63 Metropolitan Ave. WEBSITE → Everything good here happens past 12 a.m. anyway, which is why our winner is this idiosyncratic and mildly chaotic bar where you can drink natural wine while bopping on the perplexingly carpeted dance floor. The rec-room décor and its location next to a Western Beef only increase in hilarity in the wee hours.

Best Hotel Bar Hotel Chelsea The Lobby Bar Annie Schlechter CHELSEA 226 W. 23rd St. WEBSITE → No sterile vibes here — just a surprisingly unpretentious atmosphere for all its history. The Victorian lounge has plenty of nooks and crannies for exchanging hot gossip, while the bar is positioned for maximum people-watching. You never know who might walk in. Best Meal Torrisi Courtesy Torrisi NOLITA 275 Mulberry St. WEBSITE → Listen — you're never going to have a bad meal at a Major Food Group restaurant. But for the best of the best, our vote goes to Torrisi. Ambiance aside (and it's a good one), the menu is top-to-bottom winners. Must-gets include the zeppole, tortellini pomodoro, duck alla Mulberry, and the affogato. Most importantly, come hungry — the Torrisi crew will take good care of you. Best First-Date Spot Principe Courtesy Principe SOHO 450 W. Broadway WEBSITE → Principe is like three restaurants in one. Whether you post up at the bar, the grand upper dining room, or the intimate downstairs space, you're already set up for a great night with any of the menu's (delicious) seafood-heavy plates made for sharing. Start with the oysters and see where the night takes you.

Best Place to Go Dancing The Mulberry ZEPH COLOMBATTO NOLITA 240 Mulberry St. WEBSITE → There's hoping an impromptu dance party breaks out at a random watering hole, and then there's getting dressed up knowing you'll trip the light fantastic at this bar that's also swankier and more celebrity-studded than the competition. Sure, making a reservation is a bit of a to-do, but once you're on the checkerboard floor grooving to any one of the highly competent DJs, all your troubles will fade away. Best Venue Brooklyn Paramount Courtesy Brooklyn Paramount DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN 385 Flatbush Ave. Ext. WEBSITE → The Paramount's booker sure knows how to hit that sweet spot for acts who would sell out Webster Hall five times over but are too cool to play Radio City. (See: Charli XCX's Brat tour, where Julia Fox danced in the balcony, plus gigs by Mk.gee and Tinashe.) But the revamped Baroque music hall itself is a star, with nary a bad view, watery drink, or subpar sound.

Most Photogenic Manuela Courtesy Manuela SOHO 130 Prince St. WEBSITE → On a recent visit, a well-known former fashion-magazine editor-in-chief told us they'd been there four times in the past two weeks. It's easy to see why: Opened and designed by Iwan and Manuela Wirth (of Hauser & Wirth), the colorful and quirky space makes a trip here feel like you're eating in a (very fun) art museum. Best-Dressed Crowd Eel Bar Jamie Pearl LOWER EAST SIDE 252 Broome St. WEBSITE → This Basque hot spot frequently plays host to the downtown style set with the most attractive clientele (and servers) this side of the East River. Not a dinner or drink goes by without spotting an Alaïa Teckel bag, strategically tattooed arms, or a covetable ear-scape.

Most Reliable Bar Forgtmenot Lauren McCarthy CHINATOWN 138 Division St. WEBSITE → Navigating this block can be stressful, but for every overcrowded natural wine bar or menswear-enthusiast-haunted dive, there's still Forgtmenot. With its solid food menu, drinks still as strong as they were when the place opened more than 12 years ago (beware the watermelon margarita), and a relaxed demeanor, you can always find refuge here. Most Reliable Late-Night Food The Commodore II Jonathan Daniel Powers EAST VILLAGE 14 Losaida Ave. WEBSITE → We're only half joking when we say that we gave out this award because of the Cadillac nachos, which are somehow even more sturdily composed at the nautical bar's newer location. Fried chicken and other Commodore classics on the extensive menu — available until 1 a.m. on weekends — are also served with extra polish.

Best Block For Going Out (Manhattan) East First Street between First & Second Avenue Lindsay Hattrick EAST VILLAGE A block full of classics, this corner has all the makings of a perfect Saturday night. Start off with a martini or two at the bar at Lucien, head across the street for some of the most reliable Italian food in Manhattan at Lil' Frankie's, and pop to Superbueno for a mole negroni to round it all out (don't be alarmed when the light fixtures start swinging — it's tradition, not that second martini). Best Block For Going Out (Brooklyn) Wythe Avenue between North 10th & 11th Rafael Ohayon WILLIAMSBURG Yes, this area can feel like East East Manhattan, but that’s the tradeoff for not having to Uber to the next spot. We settled on this block for its choose-your-own-adventure variety of fancier and more relaxed options: Sip a $21 Hundy P at Bar Blondeau, chug ranch waters at Desert 5 Spot, or actually dance to legit DJs at the Eli Escobar-backed Gabriela.