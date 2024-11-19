Julia Fox On Her Friendship With Charli XCX & Being The “SNL Muse”

It may seem obvious, but it bears repeating: Charli XCX is having the year of a lifetime. We’ve reported from the trenches of Madison Square Garden for her sold-out show with Troye Sivan, her her Storm King takeover for her remix-album listening party, and her London rave for H&M. Her relationship with the Swedish fashion powerhouse continued on Nov. 18 in New York with a Times Square shutdown that saw Charli perform on an illuminated stage jutting out of a massive billboard.

The occasion naturally called for Charli’s friends and fellow party girls to reunite in the name of raving and fashion, and so Amelia Gray, Alex Consani, Richie Shazam, and eternal muse Julia Fox gathered on the red steps of the crossroads of the world to take in a 15-minute livestream set. Fox and company were broadcast across the entirety of H&M’s billboards during the “Apple” dance, a very New York nod to the alt girls honoring, as Fox puts it to NYLON, the “queen of the weird Barbies.”

After the shutdown of New York’s busiest intersection, H&M and friends decamped to The Chelsea Hotel, where Charli was joined by Hari Nef, Lila Moss, Shygirl, and Iris Law in a celebration ofself-expression and freedom, as H&M global creative director Jorgen Anderson put it. “And, of course, the club and music scene are spaces where difference, empowerment, and fashion experimentation have always been central,” he told NYLON. “We are all about liberation and want to touch as many people as possible, so being able to do that with Charli XCX performing at Times Square is an amazing way to wrap up the event season we’ve had.”

Before Ms. Fox enjoyed the evening sans photos and press, NYLON sat down with her in a dimly lit booth to chat about her upcoming films, her friendship with Charli, and being the ultimate “SNL muse.”

You introduced Charli’s performance of “360” on Saturday Night Live. How was the night?

It was so surreal, and it happened so fast. It's like one, two, three, boom. She reached out a couple weeks ago, so I had known, but I didn't get confirmation it was going to happen until the day before. The whole time I was like, “Oh my God, is it going to happen? Is it not going to happen?” There was a possible skit in the works, but I got impersonated instead, which is even better, honey! Less work for me, and even more iconic.

Once you're impersonated on SNL, you've made it.

Yes, absolutely. It's the second time Chloe has impersonated me, so I feel like I might be the SNL muse.

How was the night after the show?

It was so fun. We went to the afterparty. Everyone was there, everyone was dancing. Charli was DJing. We were just dropping it like it's hot. Also, I was like, “Damn, sis really doesn't sleep.” You'd think she'd be so tired after that, but she's still making music, still making everyone dance and having a good time. She's really the ultimate party girl.

She has, like you, been filming a lot of movies this year. I know you have something coming out soon.

I do. Hopefully, I don't know anything.

How does it feel to go back and be in it?

For a while I was lost, like, “OK, well what do I do now?” I really had to do some soul-searching and be like, “What do I want to be doing?” instead of taking any opportunity that comes and going wherever the wind blows and being a little more intentional. I realized I love acting. I love the security of it, I love the familial aspect of making movies. It takes a village, and everyone becomes family. We're all doing it together, we all have one common goal. It's a beautiful experience like no other.

Creating a movie is so different.

It's so different. I always use the analogy that it's like we're all having a baby together, and then the baby is born and goes out into the world, and has its own trajectory that none of us can know. It’s on its own path and ends up in crazy places you never thought it would. Some babies are duds, but for the most part, you hope for the best.

Are you and Charli in contact a lot? Do you text her often?

I do. I text her a lot.

Have you been giving her advice on dealing with success?

She doesn't need my advice or anybody's advice! I just tell her how proud we all are. She's really doing a big one for the alt girls. I call them weird Barbies. She's the queen of the weird Barbies. She’s finally having her moment, and it's so well-deserved. It's really hopeful that people are ready now for real, real sh*t.

We were ready years ago.

I know, but I think the rest of the world is ready. She has this way of being so honest and so vulnerable, but still keeping it so c*nt at the same time. It's the perfect combination. It's fabulous.