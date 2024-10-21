Julia Fox’s Latest Method Dressing Includes An Adidas Jacket, Boxing Gloves & No Bra

The queen of dressing to the nines and doing the most (in the best way) Julia Fox finally made her return to the public eye and our Instagram feeds after her absence was deeply felt during Fashion Month. Never one to miss the opportunity to method dress, Fox attended the Rome premiere of her upcoming film The Trainer in a high-fashion luchador look from Willy Chavarria’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway that features her now-infamous midriff sans bra and a fitted cap.

The single mom of downtown (SMOD) has been largely dormant in 2024, save for some memorable and meme-able interviews, because, as she shared on an Instagram story earlier this year, she’s an actress now, and she doesn’t have time to serve us look after look for fashion shows. But her Rome premiere outfit made up for lost time and then some: She wore a cropped royal-blue jacket with a sheer white maxi skirt featuring a boxing-shorts waist, paired with a fitted aviator cap and a Dsquared2 glove clutch, also from the Spring/Summer 2025 runway. Her glam was demure for Julia-Fox-land, with a well-executed contour, thin brows, and excellent blue eyeshadow to make the saturated jacket pop.

The “Down The Drain” singer is in her actress era, and her method dressing over the years has served her well to prepare for her Hollywood moment — and, of course, her star-making turn in Uncut Gems. Besides The Trainer, Fox has two more movies slated for release in 2025: Presence, where she stars alongside Lucy Liu, and she’s currently filming Night Always Comes with Vanessa Kirby and Jennifer Jason Leigh. While details surrounding The Trainer remain very minimal, there’s one thing we can count on, and that’s Fox’s commitment to the bit and providing high-drama looks for the press tour. As the kids say, finally, some good food!