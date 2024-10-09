The ‘Outer Banks’ Girls Looked All Grown Up At The Season 4 Premiere

If you’re like me and have already eaten up Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story and need something new to watch, you’re in luck: Outer Banks is coming back! NYLON’s current reigning It Girl Madelyn Cline joined her cast-mates Madison Bailey and Carlacia Grant at the Charleston premiere on Oct. 8, and the girls looked polished, mature, and ready to bring their drama-and-sun-filled show to the masses for another season, and the first seven episodes debut on Oct. 10.

The ladies all unwittingly complemented each other’s looks: Grant provided the sparkle and glam in her strapless Simkhai number; Cline channeled sleek, natural beauty in a Spring 2010 Tommy Hilfiger gown; and Bailey brought the shine with her sculptural salmon dress from Maison Met. They all also had their hair straight and pulled back off their face, the better to see their impeccable glowing skin and eye makeup. The only visible accessories were Cline’s killer Bulgari jewels, Bailey’s simple gold hoops, and Grant’s pendant earrings that matched her blinging dress.

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeff Hahne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeff Hahne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

This premiere marks their fourth season, and dare I say, their best premiere looks yet. The ladies have grown up on and off the camera since the show first took off during the pandemic, with Cline in particular touching on the growing pains of being a young woman the spotlight for her It Girl cover: “I was also in the midst of discovering who the f*ck I was. Especially after the show came out. I had started building this identity when I moved here, and then all of a sudden, boom, I had this new identity.” Safe to say, she’s grown up, and the confidence in her fashion choices confirms this.