Head-To-Toe Denim & A Brand-New Bag: See Madison Bailey's Diesel Photo Diary

Milan Fashion Week is full of storied brands who put on expensive, ritzy shows for a mix of old and new faces, but Diesel is the cool kid on the block. Creative director Glenn Martens puts the craft in craftsmanship with all-denim looks that range from coats to slip dresses to, of course, jeans. Madison Bailey made her way to Italy to exclusively attend the brand’s show on Sept. 21, and her look for the show was — you guessed it — entirely made of denim.

From far away, her waxed trench coat and knee-high boots look nothing like jean material, which is what the brand prides itself on. The runway took place atop an excessively large pile of shredded denim, hammering home the house’s favorite textile. But before Bailey even got to the show, she took NYLON exclusively behind-the-scenes to see how she prepped her hair and makeup to match her sleek, sexy coat and boots. Keep scrolling for her day-of photo dump.

Courtesy of Madison Bailey I love adding inches for drama.

Courtesy of Madison Bailey Sleek to perfection with Mashal.

Courtesy of Madison Bailey 90’s cool-tone glam.

Courtesy of Madison Bailey A moment for the slip.

Courtesy of Madison Bailey All ready to go.

Courtesy of Madison Bailey I love that we went for an edgy, structured look.

Courtesy of Madison Bailey Ready for my first Diesel show!

Courtesy of Madison Bailey Love all the unique ways Diesel works with denim for their looks.

Courtesy of Madison Bailey Chic & sharp.

Courtesy of Madison Bailey Obsessed with this boot!!

Courtesy of Madison Bailey Peep the newest bag design!

Courtesy of Madison Bailey Dressed and out the door!