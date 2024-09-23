Head-To-Toe Denim & A Brand-New Bag: See Madison Bailey's Diesel Photo Diary

Fashion
Plus, makeup as sharp as the toe of her boots.
Milan Fashion Week is full of storied brands who put on expensive, ritzy shows for a mix of old and new faces, but Diesel is the cool kid on the block. Creative director Glenn Martens puts the craft in craftsmanship with all-denim looks that range from coats to slip dresses to, of course, jeans. Madison Bailey made her way to Italy to exclusively attend the brand’s show on Sept. 21, and her look for the show was — you guessed it — entirely made of denim.
From far away, her waxed trench coat and knee-high boots look nothing like jean material, which is what the brand prides itself on. The runway took place atop an excessively large pile of shredded denim, hammering home the house’s favorite textile. But before Bailey even got to the show, she took NYLON exclusively behind-the-scenes to see how she prepped her hair and makeup to match her sleek, sexy coat and boots. Keep scrolling for her day-of photo dump.
I love adding inches for drama.
Sleek to perfection with Mashal.
90’s cool-tone glam.
A moment for the slip.
All ready to go.
I love that we went for an edgy, structured look.
Ready for my first Diesel show!
Love all the unique ways Diesel works with denim for their looks.
Chic & sharp.
Obsessed with this boot!!
Peep the newest bag design!
Dressed and out the door!
Time to go.