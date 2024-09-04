The Only 4 Boot Styles You Need This Fall

As soon as Charli XCX tweeted that Brat summer was officially over, I let out a huge sigh of relief, in part because of green fatigue, but mainly because autumn is already here. With an assist from the chill in the air and designers’ fall collections slowly trickling into stores, it’s time to pack away those jelly sandals until next Memorial Day and embrace fall’s best footwear: boots.

From new classics like black over-the-knee styles at Gucci to an avant-garde, puffy take from Alexander McQueen we’ll definitely see this Fashion Month, brands are putting out new, imaginative footwear that’s not your average Wellington or Chelsea. Celebs also came in clutch with inspiration, from Doja Cat’s Coachella looks to Julia Fox’s and EmRata’s paparazzi snaps on the streets of New York. Below, we’ve outlined the four must-shop trends of the season and our picks for each.

Baggy, Saggy & Slouchy

McQueen fall/winter 2024. Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The oversized trend has weaseled its way into our closets thanks to celebs like Billie Eilish, and the casual, bunched-up look will now be on everyone’s feet. Dua Lipa just wore a pair to Glastonbury, and Alexander McQueen showed bag boots that inflated around the models’ ankles. The Balenciaga wader could also be used as a weapon, which provides even more justification for the price tag.

Buckle Up, Buttercup

Miu Miu fall/winter 2024. Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ever since Miu Miu gave their take on the much-beloved shape at their fall/winter 2022 show, It girls around the world have worn biker boots, including Emily Ratajkowski, who was just spotted in the brown version. For fall/winter 2024, Miu Miu presented a knee-high version with less hardware that still conveys that utilitarian edge street-style stars can’t get enough of.

Those Fuzzy Feelings

Luar fall/winter 2024. Albert Urso/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion’s furry obsession has reached new heights at Luar with Raul Lopez’s flouncy take on shearling that’s as close to visual ASMR as a runway can get. Doja Cat, meanwhile, rocked white fuzzy boots for her Coachella 2024 set that matched her hairy aesthetic, and retailers are responding in kind with both sleek, vampy, heeled booties and snow-bunny stompers.

Sky-High Thigh-Highs

Ferragamo fall/winter 2024. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Consider this outfit recipe for the in-between fall months: a thigh-high boot and a skin-tight mini-dress. The Milan runways showed lots of this exact combo, like at Ferragamo and Gucci, where near-hip-length leather looked both logistically challenging to get into and expensive AF. No Christian Girl Autumn is complete without a pair of either suede or leather over-the-knee boots in rich, foliage-esque colors like caramel and chocolate.