Designers Keep Showing Jelly Shoes — And We've Picked Out The 11 Best New Pairs
Another summer, another divisive shoe trend.
byKevin LeBlanc
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Since last summer, fashion designers have confounded and delighted fashion fans with unexpected shoe trends. Last year, it was the mesh flat; earlier this spring, the boat shoe trickled down from the Miu Miu runway to high-street retailers. Now,this summer’s frontrunner is the humble jelly shoe, thanks to The Row’s Summer 2024 collection.
Jellies traditionally have ties to childhood, with many a sweaty summer spent running around in the sparkly and clear PVC fisherman-style sandals, but in 2024, brands and consumers alike are finding novel ways to make the squeaky stompers enticing again. With jelly sandals, flats, mules, and flip-flops, the possibilities are endless — and so are the styling options. Wear them with a bikini and coverup to the beach, or take a note from The Row and pair them with blue jeans and a button-up shirt to bring a workwear vibe to the otherwise kitschy shoe. The main takeaway from this new iteration, though? Leave the frilly socks to the kids and let your expensive pedicure get a little more airtime. Scroll through to see our picks for the burgeoning summer trend.