Anna Sui's Heaven By Marc Jacobs Collection Includes Bedazzled Devil Horns

No one ruled New York turn-of-the-millennium fashion quite like Anna Sui. The prolific designer put on some of the most memorable fashion shows of the ‘90s, with top models like Naomi Campbell strutting their stuff in Sui’s whimsical, ultra-feminine designs. Now, fans of hers can get in on the fun of her heyday through her latest collaboration with Heaven by Marc Jacobs. Jacobs and Sui go back years and years, and in honor of Marc Jacobs’ 40th anniversary he’s enlisted a small army of collaborators to help celebrate, Sui included. The resulting 10-piece capsule is a marriage of both Anna Sui and Heaven’s aesthetics.

Heaven has been incredibly successful at riffing off the early 2000s style popularized by both Jacobs and Sui, so this collab makes sense on several levels. Both brands riffed on their signature aesthetics, which include anything from flowers, bright colors, and cropped shirts to cozy knits and leg-baring skirts. It’s a little school girl, slightly punk, and definitely sexy. The collection has two baby tees, here reworked with a mishmash of Sui and Heaven’s logos in both pink and white colorways. Elsewhere, a darling lilac knot-front top and delicate lace detailed bustier are destined for the club this summer, and the matching lingerie set pictured above is ideal for breaking apart and wearing with jeans, or together for a sexy summer statement.

The piecès de résistance, however, are the accessories, which are quirky and statement-making without breaking the bank. A blue knit beanie features rosettes over the ear covers, and sturdy butterfly earrings have purple and blue flowers dripping off silver chains, ready to catch strobe lights on the dance floor. But the showstopper is the bedazzled devil’s ears headband that is campy, maximalist, and unafraid to scare off a few people. This audacious collection is not for the faint of heart, and is available in very limited quantities. If you want to be the devil of the party this summer, don’t hesitate.