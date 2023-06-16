These 6 Flats Trends Are The Evolution Of Balletcore

Ballet flats are dominating the shoe shelves and wish lists of every fashion person right now. But as the trend continues to expand, new playful versions of the classic silhouette continue to emerge. Beyond the simple silhouette that middle-school me swore by in my early fashion days, more maximalist versions have flooded the current landscape of fashion footwear.

This new wave of the classic closet staple includes flats that are crystal-adorned, proper Mary Janes, options made from supple satin or mesh, utilitarian styles, nostalgic ‘90s T-strap options, and some that wrap around the ankle. Designers including Miu Miu, Tory Burch, Khaite, and Sandy Liang have led the movement, sending refined versions down the runway over the last couple of seasons.

NYLON curated the top six trends that are everywhere right now, from your For You Page to the New York City Streets streets. See below to browse (and shop) them all right now.

MARY JANE FLATS

The quintessential Mary Jane is at the peak of modernity right now, whether it be due to the early aughts’ revival or the continual evolution of balletcore. The simple, sweet silhouette is quickly growing into the fashion shoe of the summer. Whether in translucent pink mesh or trending butter yellow, these practical slippers guarantee cool comfort.

SATIN FLATS

Soft satin is known as the go-to for traditional ballet slippers. In pretty pastels and timeless neutrals, smooth satin makes the perfect canvas for classic flats.

EMBELLISHED FLATS

Mesh flats adorned with crystals, stones, and studs are going viral with versions from Miu Miu and Khaite leading the way. Use an embellished pair to dress up any ensemble, from a tank top and denim shorts to an easy cotton sundress.

ANKLE WRAP FLATS

Ankle-wrap flats from brands like Miu Miu and Tory Burch have quickly caught on among the fashion set. The dainty ankle straps are reminiscent of a pair of pointe shoes and add an authentic, trendy twist.

UTILITARIAN FLATS

These high-vamp flats are a minimalist’s dream in neutral tones. The practicality, comfort, and versatility is unmatched with these glove-like flats.

90’S T-STRAP FLATS

These oxford-adjacent flats are the perfect Y2K revival shoe. Pair yours with a cheeky sock, mini skirt, and baby tee to finish the look.