Leave It To Diesel & Melissa To Make Rave-Ready Jelly Shoes — EXCLUSIVE

Sick of us waxing poetic on how to adorn your 10 toes and stand on business, Amaya Papaya style? Hear us out one more time. We have some news from the footwear world that delivers on the funk while also hitting on some of our favorite trends (namely, flip-flops and the ever-important jelly shoe). Diesel is joining forces with Brazilian footwear juggernaut Melissa for a line of sweat-ready, clubby shoes in time for summer’s hottest moments.

Many brands are doing their take on the flip-flop after Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen sent the it-crowd into a shopping frenzy with their trend-defining sandals, and ditto the resurgence of the jelly shoe. (After “coming back” so many times, let’s just consider it here to stay.) But leave it up to Diesel creative director Glenn Martens to make them in his weird, party-girl-year-3000 image — and honor the country that has been about flipping and flopping. “We wanted to create something that feels both fresh and familiar, innovative yet accessible. This collection captures the essence of both brands in a simple line that looks straight to the future,” Martens exclusively tells NYLON. “We drew inspiration from iconic elements, such as the thong — which is basically Brazil’s unofficial shoe! — and reimagined them with a bold, futuristic twist. It’s where creativity meets real life.”

Léon Prost Léon Prost 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The sinuous curves and transparent material result in three unique silhouettes: The Quantum Thong, The Quantum Platform, and The Quantum Sneaker X. The thong is an ode to Brazil’s OG sandal, with a slightly elevated heel to make them feel less errand-leaning and more rave-ready. The platform will work with a little black dress or your favorite capri-and-cardigan set, if you’re into countering prep with futurism. The sneaker reminds us of classic basketball shoes but imagined for athletes on Mars. The key styling tip is to not let the clothes distract from the curvature of the shoe. The campaign images provide doses of inspiration, with sweat-stained denim and simple tanks providing a blank canvas for the jellies to shine. (No doubt all three would also look convincing poolside with a swim short and a coverup.)

Léon Prost Léon Prost Léon Prost Léon Prost 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

If you have room in your shoe organizer, act fast. The Diesel x Melissa collaboration is now available on diesel.com and shopmelissa.com, and in both Diesel and Melissa stores worldwide.