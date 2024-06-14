How Kylie Jenner & 10 Other Celebrities Style Jelly Shoes
The ugly-chic shoe lives on.
byKevin LeBlanc
In the current era of celebrity style, it’s rare to see a styling choice of questionable taste. Before everyone got styled to walk from their hotel entrance to their black car, they went out in what felt comfortable, not what was fashionable. Sometimes that included the questionably ugly-chic jelly shoe, which is making waves again thanks to The Row’s runway version. Some of our fave celebs haven’t let the jelly shoe fade into complete obscurity, like a baby Kirsten Dunst in the ‘90s and even Kylie Jenner with her Tumblr-era style in the 2010s. Scroll through to see how celebs have embraced jellies over the years, whether on the runway or walking through sweaty New York streets.