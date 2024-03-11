Like all good things, Kylie Jenner news comes in threes. First, there was Sprinter, her jauntily named line of canned vodka sodas. Then there was her new standalone fragrance Cosmic, which NYLON’s beauty editor test-drove (and found to be the olfactory manifestation of her more ladylike, “dating Timothée Chalamet” era). Now, we’ve got a hot-off-the-presses campaign for Sam Edelman, in which the beverage and beauty businesswoman poses in heels, a bodysuit, sheer hosiery — and little else.

Below, in an exclusive image from the series, Jenner channels The Thinker as she sits in a cantilever armchair wearing a pair of the brand’s Bianka slingback pumps in liquid silver. In the accompanying press release, the 26-year-old says she’s honored to be an ambassador for the footwear designer, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. "This campaign epitomized that fashion is more than just something to wear, it is a source of power,” she says. “I loved the way each pair fit me flawlessly and instilled a sense of confidence and beauty.”

Chris Colls

Swapping out her Biankas for a pair of the brand’s Bay sandals, Jenner appears relaxed in a behind-the-scenes shot only seen here. The star leans back in another 1stdibs-worthy tubular chair wearing a halter-neck one-piece as a pair of Edelman’s bejeweled Mary Janes waits nearby.

Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Shop all three shoes here, pants-less styling left to the buyer’s discretion.