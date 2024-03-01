Right as winter started rearing its chilly head in Nov. 2023, both Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner shared photos of themselves wearing sheer electric blue tights on Instagram within the span of a week. Lipa and Jenner’s styling followed colored tights in Versace’s Fall 2023 collection and Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 collection, and now, the trend is everywhere you look. As a spring with chilly temperatures nears, there’s no better accessory for transitional weather than a pair of bright tights. We’ve thawed from the depths of winter, plants are beginning to sprout, and it’s time to trade in your black pair for hues of rose, sage, or lilac to match Earth’s blooms. Below, find NYLON’s favorite colored tights to liven up your wardrobe.

There’s nothing more frustrating than pulling on a pair of tights for the first time and immediately finding a rip down the calf. Luckily, Sheertex uses a polymer-based material commonly used in ballistics that’s designed to be tear-resistant. Ring in spring with their lime and rose colors, which conjure images of fresh grass and cherry blossoms.

You can't talk about colored tights’ impact on the culture without mentioning American Apparel’s bright shades. Luckily, Los Angeles Apparel has resurrected the style in 15 eye-popping colors like lilac, moss, and azalea that are still sheer enough to show off your thigh tattoo.

If you’re looking for highly rated, budget-friendly tights, Moochi’s got you covered. These ultra-opaque 80-denier tights have 12 colors, including brights and neutrals. Our favorite? The Deep Pink, because while Barbiemania may have fizzled out, hot pink will never go out of style.

As blossoms begin to bud, it’s time to welcome a little more air on your legs. Pair Free People’s Rosa Lace Tights in Wedgewood Blue with a ballet flat for an ultra-feminine, Marie Antoinette-meets-ballerina look.

Bright tights not your style? Calzedonia makes a stunning, almost completely sheer version in a subtle, earthy sage green to give your legs a cool-toned glow.

If you want to copy Versace’s blue tights, Falke’s “Imperial” shade offers an eye-catching electric blue made with a soft, sustainable yarn.

We Love Colors has been in the colored tights game since 2002 with an astonishing collection of opacities, materials, textures, and hues — including fishnets, patterns, dancewear, and thigh-highs. Our current favorite is the fishnets made from nylon and lycra available in a whopping 53 colors.

Marine Serre makes thick, luxury tights from a biodegradable mesh blend adorned with the brand’s distinctive Moon Diamant motifs. The cotton-candy pink shade can seamlessly add a cute pop to any outfit.

Wolford is the premiere tights company thanks to its use of compression knitting techniques that allow fabrics to bend easily to the body. These high-end red net tights feature an ornate, fleur-de-lis pattern for a sense of romance to springtime fits.

Butter yellow has been all over the runway, from Sandy Liang to Loewe to Burberry. Among its 20 hues, Fogal makes a semi-opaque “mimosa” color with a soft, velvety feel that’s perfect for jumping on the trend.