Is This Kirsten Dunst’s Best Red Carpet Look Ever?

The LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) Art + Film Gala returned for its 12th annual event on Nov. 4, and as expected, it was packed with a slew of A-listers and Oscar winners. From roaming the gallery’s newly unveiled exhibition to honoring the most prominent names in the industry, the best stars came out to show their support, with appearances from the ranks of Kim Kardashian, Blackpink’s Rosé, Billie Eilish, and many more, making the gala one of the biggest events in a while given the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Like last year, the red carpet was studded with Gucci, this time featuring the debut of new pieces helmed by Sabato De Sarno. As a follow-up from his debut at Milan Fashion Week, the line, titled “Ancora Notte,” included never-before-seen eveningwear and his first-ever formal foray into menswear.

Among the celebrity crowd dressed in De Sarno’s “even newer” Gucci pieces was Kirsten Dunst. For the occasion, the actor opted for a white A-line mini dress from the house, which came embellished all over with rhinestones. Dunst paired her outfit with silver metallic heels and the brand’s famous ivory Jackie shoulder bag. Paired with mod ’60s glam, it was undoubtedly the best look of the evening — and perhaps one of the star’s best red carpet moments ever.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Check out the rest of the best celebrity outfits from the past week, including Hunter Schafer at the Hunger Games premiere, Olivia Rodrigo’s LBD, and more, below.

Hunter Schafer

Gerald Matzka/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is right around the corner. Just days ahead, the film’s main star, Hunter Schafer, attended the premiere in Berlin on Nov. 5. There, the actor wore a couture ensemble from Schiaparelli’s Fall 2023 collection along with a pair of white pumps.

Gigi Hadid

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid was seen leaving the Guest in Residence store in NoHo over the weekend. This past Sunday, the supermodel wore a white tee and a green and white letterman varsity jacket from the Awake x Carhartt collaboration. She styled her statement jacket with black trousers and white loafers and finished her look with a Miu Miu handbag, tiny frames, and a navy beanie.

Emma Chamberlain

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Along with Dunst, Emma Chamberlain was also in attendance at the 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. The 22-year-old Internet star wore Gucci’s crystal-adorned brown mini dress with chocolate pumps.

Greta Lee

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Past Lives actor Greta Lee was captured outside the LACMA Art + Film Gala wearing Gucci’s sheer lace maxi gown. The flowy dress was patchworked with black see-through lace and mint green mesh, and she wore black strappy sandals underneath.

Olivia Rodrigo

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Before her performance with Sheryl Crow at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Olivia Rodrigo stopped by the red carpet wearing a black mini dress from Valentino, coming with a floral applique and a halter neck. The Guts singer kept her accessory game to a minimum, only pairing her outfit with black platform heels.

Arlissa

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

German-British singer Arlissa was seen arriving at the launch party for her latest album, The Open-Hearted. She was seen at London’s Dear Darling Mayfair dressed in a matching set — including a strapless floral jacquard corset with an itty bitty mini skirt — and black heels.

Molly Gordon

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Bear actor and NYLON’s July It Girl Molly Gordon was photographed at WSJ Magazine’s 2023 Innovator Awards held at the Museum of Modern Art on Nov. 1. During the photo call, Gordon wore a white blazer and skirt set from Proenza Schouler Fall 2023 collection, with the blazer tied at the waist. She completed her outfit with black knee-high leather boots.