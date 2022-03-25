Kirsten Dunst has always been one of Hollywood’s biggest fashion inspirations. Since her breakout role in the 1994 film Interview With a Vampire and starring in other hit movies like The Virgin Suicides, Bring It On, and Marie Antoinette — just to name a few — the Jersey native quickly became an industry sweetheart.

But during her rise throughout the early aughts, Dunst’s style quickly became one to watch, usually seen in boho-inspired looks like vintage slip dresses and trendy low-rise bottoms. As the indie darling quickly landed more major leading roles over the years, her aesthetic also evolved, as she often got red-carpet-ready in designer looks like Rodarte and Chanel.

With Dunst nominated as best supporting actress for her role as Rose Gordon in The Power of the Dog at the 2022 Oscars, we compiled some of her best of early-2000s fashion moments, ahead.

1999, The Last Days Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Kirsten Dunst attended The Last Days premiere in 1999 wearing a red top, which she paired with a low-rise black maxi skirt and black boots. She also wore a black jacket and a green satin shoulder bag.

1999, Drop Dead Gorgeous Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Dunst looked darling in this black floral dress, which she wore at the premiere of Drop Dead Gorgeous in 1999.

1999, Girl, Interrupted Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images That same year, the actress was spotted at the Girl, Interrupted premiere wearing a black tee with a zebra print midi skirt and black sandals. She also paired her outfit with a denim jacket and a black handbag.

2000, Screen Actors Guild Awards Sam Levi/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2000 SAG Awards, the actress was seen wearing an olive green dress with lace detailing on the side and a slit at the leg, complete with a pair of metallic sandals.

2000, Viva Rock Vegas Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a white tee with flared black pants, pink platform sandals, and a bright blue coat to the Viva Rock Vegas premiere in 2000.

2000, Blockbuster Entertainment Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the 2000 Blockbuster Entertainment Awards, Dunst wore a yellow ruffled midi dress with black sandals and a green bag, plus a pair of Y2K-era shades.

2000, Mission: Impossible II Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the Mission Impossible II premiere in 2000, Dunst was spotted wearing a golden silk top, which she styled with white low-rise jeans and shimmery sandals.

2001, Snatch Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Dunst was seen at the 2001 Snatch premiere wearing a silk black midi dress with a leopard printed coat and metallic sandals.

2001, Get Over It Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a black off the shoulder top with a beige skirt and black boots to the 2001 Get Over It premiere.

2001, IFP/West Independent Spirit Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images While at the 2001 IFP/West INdependent Spirit Awards, Dunst channeled boho-chic in a printed blue midi dress styled with metallic sandals and a red handbag.

2001, Crazy/Beautiful Premiere J. P. Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images Dunst was seen at the Crazy/Beautiful premiere in 2001 wearing a white linen dress with a baby blue belt at the waist. She styled her red carpet outfit with white heels and a clutch in hand.

2002, Vanity Fair Oscar Party Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images Dunst stunned in this blush pink gown while attending Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party in 2002, with a gold clutch in hand.

2002, Spider-Man Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2002 Spider-Man premiere, Dunst was seen on the red carpet wearing a boho-inspired paisley-printed dress and black sandals.

2002, MTV’s TRL KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a white tank with printed bottoms and a chunky brown belt to MTV’s TRL in 2002. She also accessorized her outfit with sandals and a white skinny scarf.

2002, 90 Stars for 90 Years Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Dunst attended the 90 Stars for 90 Years event in Los Angeles wearing a blue printed dress with red heels.

2002, MTV VMAs Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the 2002 MTV VMAs, the actress wore her famed braided hairstyle with a military jacket from Marc by Marc Jacobs and the ultimate pair of low-rise trousers.

2002, Secretary Premiere Carmen Valdes/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Wearing a black midi dress with pointed black pumps and a gray leather jacket to the Secretary premiere in 2002.

2002, Women In Film Awards Amy Graves/WireImage/Getty Images Dunst attended the 2002 Women In Film Awards wearing a ruffled peach dress with black flats and a cable knit cardigan.

2003, Golden Globes Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The Spider-Man actress was seen alongside Sigourney Weaver at the 2003 Golden Globes in a white-and-gold dress, which she paired with metallic sandals and a white handbag.

2003, Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images Seen with her then-beau Jake Gyllenhaal, Dunst wore a black, sleeveless dress with a blue beret to the 2003 Met Gala, along with layered necklaces and black pumps.

2003, MTV Movie Awards Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Dunst attended the 2003 MTV Movie Awards wearing a low-cut white dress and black pumps.

2004, Vanity Fair Oscar Party Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images In 2004, Dunst was spotted at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a vintage white lace dress by Christian Lacroix, which she styled with black pumps.

2004, The Day After Tomorrow Premiere Tim Whitby/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a baby blue and white midi dress with pointed beige heels to The Day After Tomorrow premiere in London.

2004, Spider-Man 2 Press Conference Junko Kimura/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress attended a Spider-Man 2 press conference in Tokyo wearing a printed mesh mini dress and black pointed heels.

2004, Spider-Man 2 Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Dunst was seen wearing a white ruffled and embellished dress with black heels to the Spider-Man 2 premiere in Los Angeles.

2004, Wimbledon Premiere Tim Whitby/WireImage/Getty Images While at the Wimbledon premiere in London donning a white ensemble and silver kitten heels.

2004, The Louis Vuitton United Cancer Front Gala Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a loose-fitted white dress with a black turtleneck, paired with sheer tights and black flats with a white clutch to the Louis Vuitton United Cancer Front Gala in 2004.

2005, Oscars KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Dunst was seen wearing a black lace gown to the 2005 Oscars.

2005, MTV VMAs Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images During the 2005 MTV VMAs, the Bring It On star wore a plunging black dress with black flats.

2005, Elizabethtown Premiere Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dunst was seen in Christian Lacroix once again at the premiere of Elizabethtown in 2005, opting for a royal blue dress with purple ribbon and black ballet flats.

2005, MTV TRL Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images Back at MTV’s TRL again, Dunst was seen with Orlando Bloom wearing a white jacket with low-rise dark wash jeans and red heels.

2005, Women’s Cancer Research Fund Event Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Wearing a long-sleeve black dress and a golden belt to the 2005 Women’s Cancer Research Fund event.

2006, Cannes Film Festival George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Dunst wore a baby blue Rochas dress designed by Olivier Theyskens to the premiere of Marie Antionette at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival.

2006, Another Magazine & David Yurman Dinner Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images In 2006, the actress attended the Another Magazine & David Yurman Dinner in New York City wearing a gray top along with a striped pencil skirt, leather jacket, and black heels.

2006, Marie Antoinette Screening Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic/Getty Images Dunst opted for a black gown and shimmery flats to the 2006 Marie Antoinette screening in New York City.

2006, Global Art of Mixing Event KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images In 2006, the Marie Antoinette starlet appeared at Hennessy’s “Global Art of Mixing” event alongside her co-star Jason Schwartzman in a long-sleeve black dress with a pair of tights and black mules, along with a red quilted Chanel handbag.

