Mary J. Blige is a true ‘90s icon, from music to fashion. During her rise, she carved out her own style, forgoing the usual tight dresses and mini skirts of her peers during the decade, with the help from her longtime stylist Misa Hylton and kickstarted by none other than a young Diddy.
“What I loved about Puff is he immediately saw — I mean, instead of a tight dress, he put a baggy Armani suit on me with some Teflon boots,” Blige told New York Magazine in 2018. “I wore a mini skirt sometimes, a pleated mini skirt, but I wore boots with it. But I hated skirts, I hated dresses...”
“It took me a long time. I didn’t want to wear lipstick and all this stuff,” she said. “I’d fight not to wear these little shorts [in videos], and I’d end up wearing them and the video would be great. And you’d be like, ‘Okay, that’s not bad,’ and you start to grow.”
