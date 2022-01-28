Looking back on Neve Campbell’s best outfits from the ‘90s feels like déjà vu. Her penchant for corset tops, matching sets, and strappy sandal heels are some of the items that have made a major comeback today, giving us a whole new source of style inspiration.

Campbell was a breakout star during the decade, first hitting our TV screens at home in Party of Five and then taking over movie theaters with a slew of (horror-leaning) hits: The Craft, Wild Things, and, of course, Scream. As a result, she was popping up on red carpets, at awards show ceremonies, and a slew of other public appearances, which mostly consisted of Campbell dressing up in polished, minimal looks and the occasional statement suit.

Ahead, check out some of Campbell’s best fashion moments from the ‘90s.

1994, Celebrity Billiards Benefit Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images For a night of pool for charity, Campbell wore the ultimate ‘90s ‘fit, including an oversized baker boy cap, button-down maxi dress, and brown lace-up boots. (Peep her leather crossbody on the floor, too, hehe.)

1996, The Craft Premiere Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Kicking off her horror film ascent, Campbell attended the 1996 premiere of The Craft wearing a brocade corset top and matching mini skirt.

1996, World Film Institute’s Family Film Awards Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the World Film Institute’s 1996 Family Film Awards, Campbell wore a full silver suit with crossover-strappy heels.

1996, Citizen Ruth Premiere Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the premiere of Citizen Ruth in 1996, Campbell wore a brown velvet jacket over a khaki-colored pullover with brown leather pants and boots. We love a monochrome moment!

1996, Scream Premiere Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the premiere of her breakout film Scream in 1996, Campbell wore a navy slip gown with a sheer shawl, along with a matching blue manicure.

1997, Golden Globes Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the 1997 Golden Globes, Campbell wore a floral gown with a dark saint shawl and top-handle bag.

1997, MTV Movie Awards Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the 1997 MTV Movie Awards, Campbell wore a look that would bit a hit on Fashion TikTok today, featuring a sheer red corset top over a black bra with a satin shawl, leopard-printed skirt, and matching shoes.

1997, Money Talks Premiere Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At the 1997 premiere of Money Talks, Campbell wore a classic little black dress with a purple suede coat.

1997, Emmy Awards Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the 1997 Emmy Awards, Campbell wore a black satin column gown with dotted lace detailing and bows on the straps.

1997, Scream 2 Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Our favorite scream queen attended Scream 2’s premiere in Los Angeles wearing an embroidered corset top and matching maxi skirt and pointy heels.

1998, Tourette Syndrome Association Awards Dinner Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Campbell wore a shiny burgundy suit with a blue bouse and black boots to the First Annual Tourette Syndrome Association Awards Dinner in 1998.

1998, Wild Things Premiere Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the Wild Things premiere in 1998, Campbell wore a full matching knitwear set, including an embellished and striped black cropped tank, short cardigan, and flared pants with strappy sandal heels.

1998, MTV Movie Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Keeping up with the black embellished ensembles, Campbell wore a sparkly beaded netted gown and slip dress with strappy heels to the 1998 MTV Movie Awards.

1998, Party of Five 100th Episode Celebration Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Back on her corset top kick, Campbell attended the Party of Five 100th Episode Celebration in 1998 wearing a black version with pinstripe capris (this is the late ‘90s, after all) and a black leather coat with platform Mary Janes.

1999, Tourette Syndrome Gala Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the 1999 Tourette Syndrome Gala, Campbell wore an olive green knitted maxi dress with a burgundy leather coat and black heels.

1999, Eyes Wide Shut Premiere Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the Eyes Wide Shut premiere in 1999, Campbell kept it simple with a gray spaghetti-strapped midi dress with black T-strap heels.

1999, Three To Tango Premiere Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the Three To Tango premiere in 1999, Campbell wore a black-and-white sheer, one-shoulder gown with a black shawl and bag.

