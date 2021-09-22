Lauryn Hill is undoubtedly one of the most influential musicians of all time. The legendary singer first got her start in the hip-hop trio Fugees following a successful solo career, debuting her (one and only) critically-acclaimed album titled The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. But aside from her musical talents, she also was an OG style icon of the ‘90s, experimenting with bold prints and fun silhouettes. A lot of today’s favorite trends can be credited to Hill’s eclectic fashion taste, like her penchant maxi skirts and on-point denim ‘fits.

Ahead, walk through some of our favorite examples of Lauryn Hill’s ‘90s style and fashion moments, as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Fugees’ hit 1996 album The Score.

1991, Grammy Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Lauryn Hill stunned at the 1991 Grammy Awards wearing a studded golden ensemble.

1996, MTV VMAs Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Hill arrived on the red carpet at 1996 MTV VMAs, alongside fellow Fugees members Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel. She wore an all-white suited look paired with a snow leopard-printed bucket hat.

1997, When We Were Kings Screening Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Wearing a denim jacket and a black windbreaker layered over a black turtleneck. She finished the look with black trousers, black boots, and a knitted hat.

1997, Soul Train Music Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Hill arrived at the 1997 Soul Train Music Awards wearing a white silk coat over a black dress, paired with black sandals and gold hoop earrings.

1997, Grammy Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Hill attended the 1997 Grammy Awards wearing a faux-cheetah print coat over a black halter top and black bottoms, pairing the look with brown pumps.

1997, Grammy Awards KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images The singer also attended the same event wearing a color block maxi dress, paired with a red chocker and white sandals.

1998, Billboard Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Hill opted for a red zip-up bustier and maxi skirt combo, layered over a white top and worn with a blue and white varsity jacket. She completed the look with white boots and a printed orange scarf.

1999, Grammy Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The singer collected her well-deserved trophies at the 1999 Grammy Awards wearing a black cropped top and a multicolored tulle maxi skirt.

1999, NAACP Image Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Wearing a white gown over an olive green maxi skirt, paired with a white hat and stacked silver bracelets.

1999, Soul Train Music Awards Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Wearing a see-through yellow button-up and orange maxi skirt to the 1999 Soul Train Music Awards.

1999, MTV VMAs Trevor Gillespie/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Hill wore a red leather ensemble from Patrick Cox’s Spring 1998 collection. She paired the look with beige knee-high boots and red-tinted shades from Bottega Veneta’s Spring 1999 collection.

1999, Source Hip-Hop Music Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Lauryn Hill was seen alongside Lil’ Kim at the Source Hip-Hop Awards, wearing a multicolored leather blazer over a white cropped top and denim jeans.

1999, Bob Marley All-Star Tribute KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a neutral khaki romper and knee-high boots paired with her signature silver bracelets and gold hoops.

1999, Bob Marley All-Star Tribute KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a double-breasted coat over a brown ribbed top and denim jeans, paired with a beige beret and gold hoop earrings.

